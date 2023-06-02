Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Revised Fund Adoption Date

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange American-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL”, announced that the transition to abrdn Inc. serving as the investment manager to the Fund under the new investment management agreement and the replacement of the current Fund trustees with the four new trustees recently elected (together, the “fund adoption”), is currently expected to now occur on or about July 7, 2023 (the “fund adoption date”), subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, will continue to serve as the investment manager of the Fund and the current trustees will continue to serve until their replacement and/or resignation on the fund adoption date.

About the Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, the Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, the Fund has outstanding variable-rate Preferred Shares as leverage. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment return and principal value may fluctuate so that an investor’s common shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Common shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The above is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as an offer, or solicitation, to deal in any of the investments mentioned herein. The Preferred Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US542 billion in assets globally,1 we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Advisory services are provided by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 19,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie®, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As of December 31, 2022

