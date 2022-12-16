Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFL   US24610T1088

DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(VFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-12-16 pm EST
11.04 USD   -2.09%
12:52pDelaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces final results of tender offer
BU
12/13Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces expiration of tender offer
BU
12/13Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund's Equity Buyback announced on July 22, 2022, has expired.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces final results of tender offer

12/16/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (the “Fund”), a NYSE American listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL,” announced the final results of its tender offer for up to 10,478,347 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to fifty percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, with a par value of $0.01 per share. The offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Based on a count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 8,678,691 Common Shares, or approximately 41.41% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered. The Fund has accepted 8,678,691 shares (subject to adjustment for fractional shares) for cash payment at a price equal to $11.95 per share. This purchase price is 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share of $12.07 as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2022, the pricing date stated in the Offer to Purchase. Following the purchase of the tendered shares, the Fund will have approximately 12,278,003 Common Shares outstanding.

In order to manage its leverage level, the Fund is accordingly reducing its outstanding Muni-MultiMode Preferred Shares (“Preferred Shares”) by redeeming 360 Preferred Shares at the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated dividend amounts owed to be paid to preferred shareholders. The redemption is set to occur on December 20, 2022. Following the redemption, the Fund will have 990 Preferred Shares outstanding.

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, the Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, the Fund has outstanding the variable-rate Preferred Shares as leverage. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The offer to purchase common shares and other documents filed by the Fund with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Fund’s annual report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, are available without cost at the SEC’s website (sec.gov) or by calling the Fund’s Information Agent.

Listed closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund’s investment return and principal value may fluctuate so that an investor’s common shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Common shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The above is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as an offer, or solicitation, to deal in any of the investments mentioned herein. The Preferred Shares intended for redemption have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US508 billion in assets globally,1 we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Advisory services are provided by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs more than 19,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie®, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As of September 30, 2022

© 2022 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
12:52pDelaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces final results of tender o..
BU
12/13Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces expiration of tender offe..
BU
12/13Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund's Equity Buyback announced on July ..
CI
12/08Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Ha..
CI
12/06Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
12/06Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution, Pa..
CI
11/14Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces intent to redeem preferre..
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares a Monthly Distribution, Pa..
CI
10/28Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Additional Information Re..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,88 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,2x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales 2022 81,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shawn Keith Lytle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Salus Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Bennett Chairman
John A. Fry Independent Director
Janet L. Yeomans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND-20.18%236
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.22%9 625
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-15.19%4 995
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.04%4 032
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.57%3 932
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.93%3 423