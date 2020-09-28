Encode Ideas, L.P. to Host Key Opinion Leader Conference Call with Dr. Jonathan Zager, Principal Investigator for Delcath System's Phase 3 FOCUS Study

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2020) - Encode Ideas, L.P. announces they will be hosting a conference call with Dr. Jonathan Zager, surgical oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center and the principal investigator for the Phase 3 FOCUS study, on Wednesday, September 30 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time. The purpose of the call will be to discuss the current metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM) treatment landscape, with a focus on the potential role that melphalan/hepatic delivery system via percutaneous hepatic perfusion could have on the management of mOM patients.

Dr. Jonathan Zager is the Chief Academic Officer and a surgical oncologist and Senior Member in the Departments of Cutaneous Oncology and Sarcoma at Moffitt Cancer Center. Dr. Zager is the Director of Regional Therapies at Moffitt's Donald A. Adam Comprehensive Melanoma Research Center. Dr. Zager is a Professor of Surgery and, Chair of the Department of Oncological Sciences, at the University of South Florida, Morsani School of Medicine. Dr. Zager's research and clinical interests include the regional therapy treatment of cutaneous melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, soft tissue sarcomas. Dr. Zager is internationally known for the management and study of locoregionally recurrent melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, and soft tissue sarcoma. In particular, conducting clinical trials for these clinical scenarios using regional therapies such as intralesional injections using oncolytic viruses and isolated limb infusions for in transit or recurrent extremity melanoma and unresectable extremity sarcomas as well as performing percutaneous hepatic perfusions for unresectable melanoma to the liver. Dr. Zager graduated magna cum laude from Sackler School of Medicine's New York State/American Program.

