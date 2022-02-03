Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Delecta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLC   AU000000DLC0

DELECTA

(DLC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delecta : Revised Quarterly Activity Report December 2021

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Delecta Limited

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 February 2022

Revised Quarterly Activity Report for the Period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021

Operations

The main activities of Delecta Limited continued to comprise those of it its operating subsidiaries, Calvista Australia Pty Ltd and Calvista New Zealand Limited ("Calvista").

There were no significant changes in the nature or scale of these operations during the quarter.

Sales for Calvista were 13% up on the September 2021 quarter and 3% up on the corresponding December 2020 quarter.

Calvista's margins were slightly down on the previous quarter and the prior year's December 2020 quarter.

Net cash used in operations (excluding exploration and evaluation expenditure) increased by $165,000 with a $215,000 increase in Calvista's accounts receivable and a $158,000 increase in its inventories.

$132,000 was spent on exploration activities (other than the Speedway Gold Project) resulting in a total net cash used in operations of $213,000 for the quarter.

Exploration and Evaluation Projects

US Projects:

Speedway Gold project (Western Utah)

The results of the two field programs completed by the Company earlier in 2021 together with the extensive database of historical exploration data acquired by the Company have enabled drill targeting to be the main focus of activity during the December Quarter. It is expected that this work will lead to a focus in one or more specific target areas where strong gold results have been demonstrated and that the next phase of work will be detailed rock-chip sampling and drill permitting in those target areas.

Building 41, 9 Ashley Street, Braybrook, Victoria, 3205 | Telephone: (61 3) 9695 5858 | Facsimile: (61 3) 9686 0644

For personal use only

REX Uranium-Vanadium (Utah) project

During the quarter the Company completed a program of sampling, scintillometer traverses and geological assessment on the REX property. The rock sample results confirmed the presence of high-grade uranium and vanadium mineralization on old mine dumps and around the abandoned mine portals:

Figure 1. Geology of REX Project and uranium-vandium sample results (%) (refer ASX: 20 December 2021)

Table 1. Rock Sample Results

In addition to the field programs the Company acquired a substantive database of historic drill and mining information and evaluation of these data has enabled drill targeting to commence.

Highline Cu-Co project, Goodsprings (Nevada)

No field work took place during the Quarter on the Highline copper-cobalt project in Goodsprings, Nevada. Following a desktop review of geology and exploration targets a field program has been structured for implementation in Q1 CY 2022. The objective of the program will be to access some of the old mine workings, and sample the exposed mineralization so as to determine the potential for the mineralization to continue at depth or along strike. This work

Building 41, 9 Ashley Street, Braybrook, Victoria, 3205 | Telephone: (61 3) 9695 5858 | Facsimile: (61 3) 9686 0644

will then determine the scope of any follow-up program (e.g. geophysics) and the potential for drill targets to be identified by that work.

For personal use only

Figure 2. Highline and Pocahontas claim areas (Refer ASX: 7 November 2018)

Planned Activities

Project

Activity Planned

Timetable

Speedway

Rock-chip and soil sampling to finalise drill

Q1 CY 2022

targets; permitting of access roads and drill sites

REX

Data compilation and drill targeting; permitting

Q1 CY 2022

of drill sites

Highline

Field program to assess potential for drill targets;

Q1 CY 2022

accessing old workings where possible to

resample

Quarterly Cash Flow

The group utilised $213,000 in operating activities for the quarter.

A further $28,000 was spent on investing activities and $40,000 in the repayment of borrowings while an additional 11,875,00 options were exercised at $0.008 netting $91,000 in cash.

The net result was a $191,000 decrease in cash for the quarter to close at $2,893,000.

Related Party Payments

Related party payments of $97,000 for the period are comprised of directors' fees and salaries.

Building 41, 9 Ashley Street, Braybrook, Victoria, 3205 | Telephone: (61 3) 9695 5858 | Facsimile: (61 3) 9686 0644

For personal use only

Authorisation

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

Malcolm Day

Managing Director

The information in the section headed "US Projects" of this report as it relates to exploration results and geology was compiled by Mr Geoff Balfe who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Certified Professional. Mr Balfe is a consultant to Delecta Limited. Mr Balfe has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Balfe consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Where Exploration Results have been reported in earlier DLC ASX Releases referenced in this report, those releases are available to view on the Company website 'delecta.com.au'. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those earlier releases. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Building 41, 9 Ashley Street, Braybrook, Victoria, 3205 | Telephone: (61 3) 9695 5858 | Facsimile: (61 3) 9686 0644

Appendix 1. Interest in Mining Claims

Speedway Project

Serial Number

Claim

County

Case

Claim Type

Next

Date Of

Area (ha)¹

Interest

Comments

Name

Disposition

Payment

Location

Due Date

UT105232531

SW-001

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232532

SW-002

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232533

SW-003

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232534

SW-004

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232535

SW-005

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232536

SW-006

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

onlyUT105232537

SW-007

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232538

SW-008

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

21/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232539

SW-009

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232540

SW-010

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232541

SW-011

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232542

SW-012

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232543

SW-013

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232544

SW-014

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

use

SW-015

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232545

UT105232546

SW-016

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232547

SW-017

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232548

SW-018

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232549

SW-019

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232550

SW-020

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232551

SW-021

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232552

SW-022

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232553

SW-023

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232554

SW-024

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232555

SW-025

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232556

SW-025

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232557

SW-027

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232558

SW-028

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232559

SW-029

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232560

SW-030

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

24/02/2021

8.09

100%

personalUT105232561

SW-031

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232562

SW-032

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232563

SW-033

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232564

SW-034

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232565

SW-035

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232566

SW-036

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232567

SW-037

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

ForUT105232568

SW-038

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232569

SW-039

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232570

SW-040

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232571

SW-041

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

UT105232572

SW-042

TOOELE

FILED

LODE CLAIM

1/09/2022

25/02/2021

8.09

100%

Building 41, 9 Ashley Street, Braybrook, Victoria, 3205

|

Telephone:

(61 3) 9695 5858

|

Facsimile:

(61 3) 9686 0644

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delecta Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELECTA
02/03DELECTA : Revised Quarterly Activity Report December 2021
PU
2021DELECTA : Strong Uranium-Vanadium Sampling Results from REX Project
PU
2021Delecta Receives Sampling Results from its Rex Uranium-Vanadium Project
CI
2021Delecta Limited Announces Resignation of Hans-Rudolf Moser
CI
2021Delecta Limited Completes Drone Survey at Rex Uranium Project with Drill Planning Under..
CI
2021Delecta Limited Provides an Update on Assays from Last Month's Exploration Program At t..
CI
2021Delecta Limited Announce Resumption of Exploration Programs At Its Rex Uranium Project,..
CI
2021Delecta Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021DELECTA : Starts Exploration at Speedway Gold Project in Utah
MT
2021DELECTA : Acquires Purchase Option for Speedway Gold Project in Utah
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,5 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net cash 2021 1,71 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart DELECTA
Duration : Period :
Delecta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Malcolm Raymond Day Managing Director & Director
John A. Burness Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Bryan Kevin Hughes Non-Executive Chairman
David Colin Wheeler Non-Executive Director