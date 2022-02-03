Delecta : Revised Quarterly Activity Report December 2021

Delecta Limited

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 February 2022

Revised Quarterly Activity Report for the Period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021

Operations

The main activities of Delecta Limited continued to comprise those of it its operating subsidiaries, Calvista Australia Pty Ltd and Calvista New Zealand Limited ("Calvista").

There were no significant changes in the nature or scale of these operations during the quarter.

Sales for Calvista were 13% up on the September 2021 quarter and 3% up on the corresponding December 2020 quarter.

Calvista's margins were slightly down on the previous quarter and the prior year's December 2020 quarter.

Net cash used in operations (excluding exploration and evaluation expenditure) increased by $165,000 with a $215,000 increase in Calvista's accounts receivable and a $158,000 increase in its inventories.

$132,000 was spent on exploration activities (other than the Speedway Gold Project) resulting in a total net cash used in operations of $213,000 for the quarter.

Exploration and Evaluation Projects

US Projects:

Speedway Gold project (Western Utah)

The results of the two field programs completed by the Company earlier in 2021 together with the extensive database of historical exploration data acquired by the Company have enabled drill targeting to be the main focus of activity during the December Quarter. It is expected that this work will lead to a focus in one or more specific target areas where strong gold results have been demonstrated and that the next phase of work will be detailed rock-chip sampling and drill permitting in those target areas.