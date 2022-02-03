Delecta : Revised Quarterly Activity Report December 2021
02/03/2022
Delecta Limited
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 February 2022
Revised Quarterly Activity Report for the Period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021
Operations
The main activities of Delecta Limited continued to comprise those of it its operating subsidiaries, Calvista Australia Pty Ltd and Calvista New Zealand Limited ("Calvista").
There were no significant changes in the nature or scale of these operations during the quarter.
Sales for Calvista were 13% up on the September 2021 quarter and 3% up on the corresponding December 2020 quarter.
Calvista's margins were slightly down on the previous quarter and the prior year's December 2020 quarter.
Net cash used in operations (excluding exploration and evaluation expenditure) increased by $165,000 with a $215,000 increase in Calvista's accounts receivable and a $158,000 increase in its inventories.
$132,000 was spent on exploration activities (other than the Speedway Gold Project) resulting in a total net cash used in operations of $213,000 for the quarter.
Exploration and Evaluation Projects
US Projects:
Speedway Gold project (Western Utah)
The results of the two field programs completed by the Company earlier in 2021 together with the extensive database of historical exploration data acquired by the Company have enabled drill targeting to be the main focus of activity during the December Quarter. It is expected that this work will lead to a focus in one or more specific target areas where strong gold results have been demonstrated and that the next phase of work will be detailed rock-chip sampling and drill permitting in those target areas.
During the quarter the Company completed a program of sampling, scintillometer traverses and geological assessment on the REX property. The rock sample results confirmed the presence of high-grade uranium and vanadium mineralization on old mine dumps and around the abandoned mine portals:
Figure 1. Geology of REX Project and uranium-vandium sample results (%) (refer ASX: 20 December 2021)
Table 1. Rock Sample Results
In addition to the field programs the Company acquired a substantive database of historic drill and mining information and evaluation of these data has enabled drill targeting to commence.
Highline Cu-Co project, Goodsprings (Nevada)
No field work took place during the Quarter on the Highline copper-cobalt project in Goodsprings, Nevada. Following a desktop review of geology and exploration targets a field program has been structured for implementation in Q1 CY 2022. The objective of the program will be to access some of the old mine workings, and sample the exposed mineralization so as to determine the potential for the mineralization to continue at depth or along strike. This work
This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.
Malcolm Day
Managing Director
The information in the section headed "US Projects" of this report as it relates to exploration results and geology was compiled by Mr Geoff Balfe who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Certified Professional. Mr Balfe is a consultant to Delecta Limited. Mr Balfe has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Balfe consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
Where Exploration Results have been reported in earlier DLC ASX Releases referenced in this report, those releases are available to view on the Company website 'delecta.com.au'. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in those earlier releases. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
