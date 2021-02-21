Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Delek Drilling - Limited Partnership    DEDR.L   IL0004750209

DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(DEDR.L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delek Drilling Partnership : Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants, minister says

02/21/2021 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Israeli and Egyptian energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in northern Egypt, the Israeli minister said on Sunday.

Yuval Steinitz hosted a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Tarek El Molla, as both countries look for new ways to expand the development of east Mediterranean natural gas.

The Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off Israel's coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron and Delek Drilling.

Leviathan's partners have been exploring options to expand the project, including a floating LNG facility or a subsea pipeline to link up with LNG terminals in Egypt that have been idled or run at less than their potential capacity.

Steinitz said the two governments were moving ahead with the pipeline plan and were working on a formal agreement.

"The two ministers agreed on the construction of (an) offshore gas pipeline from the Leviathan gas field to the liquefaction facilities in Egypt, in order to increase the gas exports to Europe through the liquefaction facilities in Egypt," Steinitz's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
01:40pDELEK DRILLING PARTNERSHIP : Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG pla..
RE
10:59aDELEK DRILLING PARTNERSHIP : Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG pla..
RE
01/19Chevron, Partners to Invest in New Pipelines to Export Israeli Gas to Egypt
MT
2020DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020DELEK : Request for a short extension of the date for the second capital raising..
AQ
2020Delek Group - Update Injunction Hearing Delayed to March 26 2020 Temporary In..
AQ
2020Delek Group - Supplementary Report Update
AQ
2020Israel starts exporting natural gas to Egypt under landmark deal
RE
2019DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 359 M - -
Net income 2019 224 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 46,0x
Yield 2019 1,79%
Capitalization 1 641 M 1 642 M -
EV / Sales 2018 14,6x
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Duration : Period :
Delek Drilling - Limited Partnership Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,84 ILS
Last Close Price 4,57 ILS
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronen Edward Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Last Chairman
Yaron Amos Independent External Director
Jacob Zack Independent External Director
Ronnie Haim Bar-on Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK DRILLING - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP17.84%1 642
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.08%65 596
CNOOC LIMITED38.02%57 065
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.35%36 467
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED14.35%32 907
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY16.79%29 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ