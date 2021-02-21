Delek Drilling Partnership : Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants, minister says

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Israeli and Egyptian
energy ministers have agreed to build a pipeline to connect
Israel's offshore Leviathan natural gas field to liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminals in northern Egypt, the Israeli
minister said on Sunday.
Yuval Steinitz hosted a meeting with his Egyptian
counterpart, Tarek El Molla, as both countries look for new ways
to expand the development of east Mediterranean natural gas.
The Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off Israel's
coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and exports
gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include Chevron
and Delek Drilling.
Leviathan's partners have been exploring options to expand
the project, including a floating LNG facility or a subsea
pipeline to link up with LNG terminals in Egypt that have been
idled or run at less than their potential capacity.
Steinitz said the two governments were moving ahead with the
pipeline plan and were working on a formal agreement.
"The two ministers agreed on the construction of (an)
offshore gas pipeline from the Leviathan gas field to the
liquefaction facilities in Egypt, in order to increase the gas
exports to Europe through the liquefaction facilities in Egypt,"
Steinitz's office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair)