Delek Drilling Partnership : Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants, minister says

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Israel and Egypt have agreed
to build a pipeline to connect Israel's offshore Leviathan
natural gas field to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in
northern Egypt, the Israeli minister said on Sunday.
The Palestinians also said they had signed an agreement with
Egypt's energy minister, who visited Israel and the occupied
West Bank, on developing a gas field off the coast of Gaza.
Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz hosted a meeting with
Egypt's Tarek El Molla as both countries look for new ways to
expand the development of east Mediterranean natural gas.
Israel's Leviathan field, located 130 km (80 miles) off
Israel's coast, already supplies the Israeli domestic market and
exports gas to Jordan and Egypt. Its shareholders include
Chevron and Delek Drilling.
Leviathan's partners have been exploring options to expand
the project, including a floating LNG facility or a subsea
pipeline to link up with LNG terminals in Egypt that have been
idled or run at less than their potential capacity.
Steinitz said the two governments were moving ahead with the
pipeline plan and were working on a formal agreement.
"The two ministers agreed on the construction of (an)
offshore gas pipeline from the Leviathan gas field to the
liquefaction facilities in Egypt, in order to increase the gas
exports to Europe through the liquefaction facilities in Egypt,"
Steinitz's office said in a statement.
Molla signed a memorandum of understanding for Egypt to help
develop the Gaza Marine field with the project's two partners,
the Palestine Investment Fund, the sovereign fund of the
Palestinian Authority, and Consolidated Contractors Company.
Gaza Marine sits about 30 km (19 miles) off the Palestinian
enclave's coast and is estimated to hold over 1 trillion cubic
feet of natural gas.
