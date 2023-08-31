Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of June 30, 2023
In U.S. Dollars in thousand
Unaudited
Contents
Page
Independent Auditors' Review Report on the Financial Statements
2
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5-6
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
8-12
1
A Review Report of the Independent Auditor to the shareholders of
Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying financial information of Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd. ("the Company"), which includes the condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 30,2023 and the related condensed statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the periods of six and three months ended on that date. The board of directors and management are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Review Standard (Israel) 2410 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Israel and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis of Qualified Conclusion
As described in note 3(E) to the condensed financial statements, the loan granted to the controlling shareholder during 2020 (and which did not form any part of the assets that guarantee the repayment of the debentures) was not measured on its grant date at fair value as required under International Financial Reporting Standards.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our review, with the exception of the matter described in the preceding paragraph, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the abovementioned financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co.
Certified Public Accountants
A Firm in the Deloitte Global Network
Haifa, August 22, 2023.
2
Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Dollars in thousand)
June 30
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
290
466
304
Short-term investments
18,779
5,222
18,346
Loan to controlling shareholder
91,192
-
87,736
Royalties and other receivables
2,605
2,263
2,589
Total current assets
112,866
7,951
108,975
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
-
11,407
-
Loan to controlling shareholder
-
84,990
-
Assets in respect of ORRI
184,128
189,352
186,381
Deferred Taxes
581
1,665
900
Total non-current assets
184,709
287,414
187,281
297,575
295,365
296,256
Current liabilities
Debentures
177,953
-
176,015
Other payables
1,618
1,331
1,322
Total current liabilities
179,571
1,331
177,337
Non-current liabilities
Debentures
-
174,149
-
Total non-current assets
-
174,149
-
Equity
Share capital
295
295
295
Share premium
127,275
127,275
127,275
Retained earnings
(9,566)
(7,685)
(8,651)
Total equity
118,004
119,885
118,919
297,575
295,365
296,256
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
August 22, 2023
Date of approval of the
Leora Pratt Levin
Tamir Polikar
financial statements
Director
Director
3
Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Dollars in thousand)
Year
Three-month
ended
Six-month period
period ended June
December
ended June 30,
30,
31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue from overriding royalties
6,842
6,964
3,212
3,784
15,216
General and administrative
expenses
398
408
190
204
828
Depletion
2,253
2,795
1,057
1,417
5,766
Operating profit
4,191
3,761
1,965
2,163
8,622
Financing expenses
(8,868)
)8,694(
(4,416)
)4,443(
(17,153)
Financing income
3,967
3,287
2,012
1,661
6,839
Loss before income tax
(710)
(1,646)
(439)
(619)
(1,692)
Tax benefit (Income tax)
(205)
557
(81)
399
(363)
Loss and total comprehensive loss
(915)
(1,089)
(520)
(220)
(2,055)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
4
Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Dollars in thousand)
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Unaudited
Balance as at January
1, 2023 (Audited)
295
127,275
(8,651)
118,919
Total comprehensive
loss
-
-
(915)
(915)
Balance as at June 30,
295
127,275
(9,566)
118,004
2023 (Unaudited)
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Unaudited
Balance as at January
1, 2022 (Audited)
295
127,275
(6,596)
120,974
Total comprehensive
loss
-
-
(1,089)
(1,089)
Balance as at June 30,
295
127,275
(7,685)
119,885
2022 (Unaudited)
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Unaudited
Balance as at April 1,
2023 (Unaudited)
295
127,275
(9,046)
118,524
Total comprehensive
loss
-
-
(520)
(520)
Balance as at June 30,
295
127,275
(9,566)
118,004
2023 (Unaudited)
Share
Share
Retained
capital
premium
earnings
Total
Unaudited
Balance as at April 1,
2022 (Unaudited)
295
127,275
(7,465)
120,105
Total comprehensive
loss
-
-
(220)
(220)
Balance as at June 30,
295
127,275
(7,685)
119,885
2022 (Unaudited)
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Delek Group Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 08:03:06 UTC.