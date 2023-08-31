A Review Report of the Independent Auditor to the shareholders of

Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying financial information of Delek Overriding Royalty Leviathan Ltd. ("the Company"), which includes the condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 30,2023 and the related condensed statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the periods of six and three months ended on that date. The board of directors and management are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Review Standard (Israel) 2410 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Israel "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Israel and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis of Qualified Conclusion

As described in note 3(E) to the condensed financial statements, the loan granted to the controlling shareholder during 2020 (and which did not form any part of the assets that guarantee the repayment of the debentures) was not measured on its grant date at fair value as required under International Financial Reporting Standards.

Qualified Conclusion

Based on our review, with the exception of the matter described in the preceding paragraph, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the abovementioned financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co.

Certified Public Accountants

A Firm in the Deloitte Global Network

Haifa, August 22, 2023.

2