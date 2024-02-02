By Chris Wack

Delek US Holdings said it has been selected by the Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to negotiate a cost-sharing agreement in support of a carbon capture pilot project in the Big Spring refinery.

The DOE Carbon Capture Large-Scale Pilot Project program provides 70% cost-share for up to $95 million of federal funding to support project development.

The project will use Svante Technologies second-generation carbon capture technology at the Delek Big Spring refinery's fluidized catalytic cracking unit, while maintaining existing production capabilities and turnaround schedule.

The project is expected to capture 145,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Carbon dioxide is expected to be transported by existing pipelines for permanent storage or utilization.

One goal of the Big Spring refinery FCCU pilot is to achieve cost reductions and help commercialize carbon capture technology.

Delek said that a carbon capture schoolhouse will be established to equip current and future workforces with the skill sets needed for the energy transition. The project is expected to create 200 construction and operations jobs in 2027 and 2028.

