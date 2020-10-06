Delek : Update Concerning the Agreement for the Sale of the Shares of Delek, The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd - Receipt of Approval from Financial Entities

Update Concerning the Agreement for the Sale of the Shares of Delek, The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd - Receipt of Approval from Financial Entities

October 4, 2020

Tel Aviv, October 4, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the Company's Immediate Reports dated September 29, 2020 and October 1, 2020 (ref nos. 2020-01-105564and 2020-01-107193,respectively) concerning a binding agreement for the sale of shares of Delek The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd ("Delek Israel") and receipt of approval from the Competition Commissioner, on October 4, 2020 approvals were received from the financial entities that provided financing to Delek Israel and some of its subsidiaries, which was a condition precedent for completion of the transaction.

The Company is working to complete the other conditions precedent by the date set for completion of the transaction.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on October 4, 2020.

