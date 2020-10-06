Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Delek Group Ltd.    DLEKG   IL0010841281

DELEK GROUP LTD.

(DLEKG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delek : Update Concerning the Agreement for the Sale of the Shares of Delek, The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd - Receipt of Approval from Financial Entities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Update Concerning the Agreement for the Sale of the Shares of Delek, The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd - Receipt of Approval from Financial Entities

October 4, 2020

Tel Aviv, October 4, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the Company's Immediate Reports dated September 29, 2020 and October 1, 2020 (ref nos. 2020-01-105564and 2020-01-107193,respectively) concerning a binding agreement for the sale of shares of Delek The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd ("Delek Israel") and receipt of approval from the Competition Commissioner, on October 4, 2020 approvals were received from the financial entities that provided financing to Delek Israel and some of its subsidiaries, which was a condition precedent for completion of the transaction.

The Company is working to complete the other conditions precedent by the date set for completion of the transaction.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on October 4, 2020.

About the Delek Group

Delek Group is an independent E&P company with activities in the UK North Sea and the East Mediterranean. Delek Group has significant holdings in the Leviathan and Tamar natural gas reservoirs in the East Mediterranean (Israel's territorial water), with reserves and resources of more than 30 TCF and annual production capacity of more than 20 BCM. These reservoirs are a major natural gas supplier to the growing markets of Israel, Egypt and Jordan and Delek continues to lead the region's development into a major natural gas export hub. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Ithaca, Delek Group holds high-quality oil and natural gas assets in the UK North Sea totaling approximately 260 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and producing about 25 million boe per year. Delek Group is one of Israel's largest and most prominent companies with a consistent track record of growth. Its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (DLEKG:IT) And its ADRs are traded on the US OTC market (DGRLY:US).

For more information on Delek Group please visit www.delek-group.com

Contact

Investors

Limor Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

Delek Group Ltd.

Tel: +972 9 8638443

Limorg@delek-group.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delek Group Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 07:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DELEK GROUP LTD.
03:30aDELEK : Update Concerning the Agreement for the Sale of the Shares of Delek, The..
PU
09/30DELEK : Binding Agreement for the Sale of Shares of Delek - the Israel Fuel Corp..
PU
09/23DELEK : Application to approve a claim as a derivative claim in the name of the ..
PU
09/14DELEK : Agreement for the Sale of the Company's Holdings in Delek Royalties Ltd
PU
08/31Israel's Delek in Ithaca merger talks as hit by loss
RE
08/31Israel's Delek in Ithaca merger talks as hit by loss
RE
08/19DELEK : Signing of a memorandum of understanding for an investment framework thr..
PU
08/04DELEK : Results of Offering According to Shelf Offering Report
PU
07/28DELEK : Capital Raising
AQ
07/27DELEK : Capital Raising
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 991 M 291 M 291 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart DELEK GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Delek Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 230,00 ILS
Last Close Price 66,21 ILS
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 247%
Spread / Lowest Target 247%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Idan Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Gabriel Last Chairman
Barak Mashraki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Avraham Harel Director
Carmit Elroy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELEK GROUP LTD.-87.39%291
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD48.37%192 741
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-51.65%139 447
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.69%65 260
BP PLC-53.82%55 871
NESTE OYJ48.87%41 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group