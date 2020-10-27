Delek : Update on Actions Required to Complete Offering of Bonds Secured by Royalties from the Leviathan Project in an Amount of USD 180 million

Update on Actions Required to Complete Offering of Bonds Secured by Royalties
from the Leviathan Project in an Amount of USD 180 million
Tel Aviv, October 26, 2020. Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG, US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") announces that further to the Immediate Reports dated October 8, 2020 and October 25, 2020 (ref. nos. 2020-01-109698and 2020-01-115590,respectively), concerning a possible offering of bonds to foreign and Israeli qualified investors by Delek Leviathan Overriding Royalty Ltd, a special purpose subsidiary of Delek Energy Systems Ltd ("Delek Energy", "the Issuer" and "the Offering", respectively), which will be secured by a lien on the rights to receive overriding royalties from the Leviathan Project ("Leviathan Overriding Royalties) that will be transferred to the ownership of the Issuer, it is preparing for completion of the transaction on the completion date (October 28, 2020) and that all the material conditions required for completion of the Offering have been completed, and the Company is working with the trustees of the Company's bond holders to obtain all the documents required to remove the liens registered at the Registrar of Companies for the Leviathan Overriding Royalties in favor of the trustees of the Company's bond holders ("the Existing Liens").
As stated in the Immediate Reports dated October 8, 2020 and October 25, 2020, the financing process is for USD 180 million (about NIS 608 million) ("the Total Consideration from the Offering") in accordance with the provisions of section 6.1.5 of the Amendment to the Deeds of Trust between the Company and the trustees of the bond holders valid since June 17, 2020 ("Amendment to the Deed").
At the completion date all the proceeds received from the Offering will be deposited, less a safety buffer of USD 21 million that will be used to secure interest payments of the Offering and USD 8 million for Offering and underwriting expenses ("the Pledged Amount"), directly into the special escrow account of the trustees of the Company's bond holders and will be used for payment of debts to the Company's bond holders.
The Company considers the deposit into the escrow account of the Pledged Amount out of the Total Consideration from the Offering as fulfillment of the Company's undertakings under section 6.1.5 of the Amendment to the Deed, inter alia taking into account the safety buffer for securing the Offering interest, expenses and the underwriting in the amounts stated above, which are usual in offerings of this sort, and in the light of this it is also in line with the Company's intention in its undertaking in section 6.1.5 of the Amendment to the Deed in the matter of securitization of the Leviathan Overriding Royalties and deposit of the proceeds for it in the escrow account.
This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on October 26, 2020.
