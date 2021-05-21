Log in
    DLEKG   IL0010841281

DELEK GROUP LTD.

(DLEKG)
Delek : Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

05/21/2021 | 04:22am EDT
* Field to reach full output within 36 hours of start-up

* Tamar platform shut down after Israel-Gaza unrest

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel's energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.

Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.

Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighbouring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Evans and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Idan Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Barak Mashraki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gabriel Last Chairman
Yossi Barnea Chief Investment Officer
Yehudit Tytelman Ziedenberg External Independent Director
