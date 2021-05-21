Delek : Chevron says to restart Tamar gas field on Israeli orders

* Field to reach full output within 36 hours of start-up
* Tamar platform shut down after Israel-Gaza unrest
LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel's energy ministry has
instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar
natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest
in the region, the company said.
Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometres
(15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel's southern
Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within
36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.
Chevron operates and holds a 25% stake in the Tamar gas
field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the
government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza
Strip.
It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to
neighbouring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli
energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing
by David Evans and Alexander Smith)