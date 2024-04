April 23 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy PLC:

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC DELEK GROUP - DLEKG - TRANSFORMATIONAL COMBINATION WITH ENI UK

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: CONSIDERATION SHARES ARE WORTH C. £754 MILLION

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: COMBINATION OF ITHACA ENERGY AND SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ENI S.P.A.'S UK UPSTREAM OIL AND GAS ASSETS

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: EXPECTED 2024 COMBINED PRODUCTION OF 80,000 TO 87,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY FOR COMBINATION

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: AMBITION FOR UP TO $500 MILLION TOTAL DIVIDEND IN 2024 FOR COMBINATION

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: ITHACA ENERGY BOARD HAVE DETERMINED THAT COMBINATION IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF ITHACA ENERGY

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: ENI WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECOMMEND NOMINATION OF NEXT PROPOSED CEO OF COMBINED GROUP

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: COMBINATION INCLUDES AMBITION TO PAY SPECIAL DIVIDENDS IN 2024 AND 2025

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: PROPOSED DEAL IS ACCRETIVE PER SHARE TO EBITDAX, CFFO AND PROFIT

* ITHACA ENERGY: ENI WILL HAVE RIGHT TO APPOINT 2 NON-EXEC DIRECTORS TO ITHACA BOARD, AS LONG AS IT HOLDS OVER 10% (BUT NOT OVER 20%) OF COMBINED GROUP

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: ECONOMIC EFFECTIVE DATE FOR COMBINATION WILL BE 30 JUNE 2024, WITH COMPLETION EXPECTED IN Q3 2024

* ITHACA ENERGY PLC: DELEK TO SELL DOWN SUCH NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 3 PER CENT. OF ENLARGED ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CO