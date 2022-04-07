Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Delek Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLEKG   IL0010841281

DELEK GROUP LTD.

(DLEKG)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-05
480.40 ILS   -0.91%
04/06Shufersal Ltd. agreed to acquire Delek The Israel Fuel Corporation Ltd. from Lahav LR Real Estate Ltd, Uri Mantzur and Delek Group Ltd..
CI
03/30Delek Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/28SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Tumble After Shanghai Lockdown Dents Demand Expectations
MT
Summary 
Summary

North Sea energy group Ithaca buys Siccar Point Energy ahead of IPO

04/07/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday its North Sea subsidiary Ithaca has acquired Siccar Point Energy, which also operates in the North Sea.

The transaction, Delek said, was part of the plan for Ithaca's initial public offering this year, with the aim of increasing Ithaca's daily production and guaranteeing its long-term reserves.

The non-contingent consideration in the deal was $1.1 billion, Delek said. That includes $200 million in Siccar Point bonds maturing in March 2026.

The balance, approximately $900 million, will be paid by Ithaca using its existing RBL credit facilities, cash accrued by Siccar Point from Jan. 1, 2022 until the closing date, and cash available to Ithaca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 7.36% 186.6 Delayed Quote.31.17%
DELEK GROUP LTD. -0.91% 480.4 End-of-day quote.88.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 504 M 2 632 M 2 632 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart DELEK GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Delek Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELEK GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 480,40 ILS
Average target price 550,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Idan Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Tamir Moshe Polikar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gabriel Last Chief Executive Officer
Yossi Barnea Chief Investment Officer
Ron Roni Milo Independent Director
