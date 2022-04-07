North Sea energy group Ithaca buys Siccar Point Energy ahead of IPO

JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate
Delek Group said on Thursday its North Sea subsidiary Ithaca has
acquired Siccar Point Energy, which also operates in the North
Sea.
The transaction, Delek said, was part of the plan for
Ithaca's initial public offering this year, with the aim of
increasing Ithaca's daily production and guaranteeing its
long-term reserves.
The non-contingent consideration in the deal was $1.1
billion, Delek said. That includes $200 million in Siccar Point
bonds maturing in March 2026.
The balance, approximately $900 million, will be paid by
Ithaca using its existing RBL credit facilities, cash accrued by
Siccar Point from Jan. 1, 2022 until the closing date, and cash
available to Ithaca.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Susan Fenton)