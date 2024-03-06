BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2023 K-1 tax packages are now available on our third-party provider's website, https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/DelekLogistics. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2023 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-833-263-0144 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region, Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website ( www.deleklogistics.com ), investor relations webpage ( https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations ), news webpage ( https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases ) and its Twitter account ( @DelekLogistics ).

