FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 EL DORADO PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC PROPORTIONAL TARIFF Containing RULES, REGULATIONS, AND RATES APPLYING TO THE TRANSPORTATION OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS (as defined herein) BY PIPELINE Service is subject to the rules and regulations contained herein. Filed in compliance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3 (Indexing). ISSUED: May 31, 2024 EFFECTIVE: July 1, 2024 The provisions published herein will, if effective, not result in an effect on the quality of the human environment. ISSUED BY: COMPILED BY: [W] Odely SakaziJosh Luttrell [W] Odely SakaziJosh Luttrell Senior Vice PresidentSenior Director Senior Vice PresidentSenior Director El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC 7102 Commerce Way310 Seven 7102 Commerce Way310 Seven Springs Way, Springs Way, Suite 500 Suite 500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Brentwood, TN 37027 (615) 224-1118(615) 771-6701 (615) 224-1118(615) 771-6701

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 10. DEFINITIONS "Barrel" as herein used means forty-two (42) net U.S. gallons measured at 60°F. "Business Day" means any day that is not a Saturday, Sunday, or other day on which banks are authorized or required to close in the State of New York. "Carrier" as herein used means El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC. "Demurrage" as herein used means all charges associated with the disposition of Petroleum Products, including all damages borne or incurred by Carrier as a result of such disposition. "Governmental Authority" means any federal, state, local or foreign government or any provincial, departmental or other political subdivision thereof, or any entity, body or authority exercising executive, legislative, judicial, regulatory, administrative or other governmental functions or any court, department, commission, board, bureau, agency, instrumentality or administrative body of any of the foregoing. "Late Charges" as herein used has the meaning set forth in Item 150(b). "Nomination" as herein used means an offer by a Shipper to the Carrier of a stated quantity of Petroleum Products for transportation from a specified origin to a specified destination over a period of one operating month in accordance with these rules and regulations. "Petroleum Products" means gasoline or diesel as specified in more detail in Item No. 40 below. "Prime Rate" means the rate of interest quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Money Rates Section as the Prime Rate. "Shipper" as herein used means a party who contracts with Carrier for transportation of Petroleum Products, as defined herein and under the terms of these rules and regulations. "System" as used herein means the pipeline(s) that Carrier owns from Carrier's refinery at El Dorado, Arkansas to Enterprise TE Products Pipeline terminals, and the pipeline capacity that Carrier leases from the Enterprise TE Products Pipeline terminals to the Lion Oil Company terminal in Memphis, Tennessee. "Tender" as used herein means a shipment of Petroleum Products presented by a Shipper to the Carrier for movement by the Carrier in accordance with these rules and regulations. 20. NOMINATION, MINIMUM QUANTITY Unless otherwise stated on a tariff making reference to these rules and regulations, Nominations for the transportation of Petroleum Products for which Carrier has facilities will be accepted into Carrier's System under these rules and regulations in quantities not less than five thousand (5,000) Barrels, in aggregate, from one or more Shippers as operations permit and provided such Petroleum Products are of similar quality and characteristics as that being transported from receipt point to destination point. Carrier reserves the right to accept any

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 quantity of Petroleum Products from lease tanks or other facilities to which Carrier's facilities are connected if such quantity can be consolidated with other Petroleum Products such that Carrier can make a single delivery of not less than five thousand (5,000) Barrels, and Carrier will not be obligated to make any single delivery of less than five thousand (5,000) Barrels, unless Carrier's operations dictate otherwise. The term "single delivery" as used herein means a delivery of Petroleum Products in one continuous operation to one or more Shippers into a single facility, furnished by such Shipper or Shippers, to which Carrier is connected. Petroleum Products will be transported only under a Nomination accepted by the Carrier from origins to destinations when a tariff covering the movement is lawfully in effect and on file with the FERC as to interstate traffic. Any Shipper desiring to tender Petroleum Products for transportation shall make a Nomination to the Carrier in writing by 5:00 p.m. (Central Time) on or before the last Business Day of the month preceding the month during which the transportation under the Nomination is to begin. Unless such notification is made, the Carrier will be under no obligation to accept Petroleum Products for transportation. When Nominations submitted by Shippers to Carrier on or before the last Business Day of the month preceding the operating month do not exceed the capacity of the System or any line segment thereof, additional Nominations may be accepted by the Carrier to fill capacity. These additional Nominations will be accepted only if they do not impair the movement of Petroleum Products Nominated before the last Business Day of the preceding month. 30. TITLE The Carrier shall have, on a nondiscretionary basis, the right to reject any Petroleum Products, when Nominated for transportation, which may be involved in litigation, or the title of which may be in dispute, or which may be encumbered by a lien or charge of any kind, and it may require of the Shipper satisfactory evidence of its perfected and unencumbered title or satisfactory indemnity bond to protect Carrier. By nominating Petroleum Products, the Shipper warrants and guarantees that the Shipper has good unencumbered title thereto free and clear of all liens or charges of any kind and agrees to indemnify and hold Carrier harmless for any and all loss, cost, liability, damage and/or expense (including reasonable attorney fees) resulting from any breach or alleged breach of such warranty and guaranty; provided, that acceptance for transportation shall not be deemed a representation by the Carrier as to title. 40. SPECIFICATIONS AS TO QUALITY RECEIVED Products which will be accepted hereunder are only those having an API Gravity of not less than 30º and not more than 90º, a vapor pressure of not more than 11 pounds per square inch absolute at the storing temperature, a temperature on receipt of not more than 100º F, viscosity not greater than 40 seconds Saybolt Universal and a color not darker than 2.5 ASTM. Any blending components other than pure hydrocarbons must be approved by Carrier. Quality specifications of a connecting carrier may be imposed upon Shipper when such specifications are more restrictive than that of Carrier, in which case the specifications of the connecting carrier will be applied.

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 Carrier may, from time to time, undertake to transport other or additional grades of Petroleum Products and will file a tariff defining the grade(s), terms and conditions. If, in the opinion of Carrier, sufficient quantities are not Nominated or facilities are not available to justify continued transportation of other or additional grades, Carrier may, after giving reasonable notice to Shippers who may be affected, cease transporting of particular grades of Petroleum Products. If, upon investigation, Carrier determines that a Shipper has delivered to Carrier's facilities Petroleum Products that have been contaminated by the existence of and/or excess amounts of impure substances, including but not limited to, chlorinated and/or oxygenated hydrocarbons, arsenic, lead and/or other metals, such Shipper will be excluded from further entry into applicable segments of the System until such time as quality specifications are met. Further, Carrier reserves the right to dispose of any contaminated Petroleum Products blocking its System. Disposal thereof, if necessary, may be made in any reasonable commercial manner, and any liability, costs and expenses associated with the contamination or disposal of any Petroleum Products shall be borne by the Shipper introducing the contaminated Petroleum Products into

Carrier's System. Carrier will from time to time determine which grades of Petroleum Products it will regularly transport as a common stream between a particular receipt point and destination point on its pipeline System. Carrier will inform all subscribers to tariffs for the System affected by such determination, will file tariff amendments accordingly, and this will constitute the sole holding out of the Carrier in regard to the grades of Petroleum Products transported. Unless stated otherwise in written notice provided by Carrier to all subscribers to tariffs for the System affected, Carrier will not segregate Petroleum Products of a kind and/or quality not currently transported through Carrier's facilities. 50. COMMON STREAM PETROLEUM PRODUCTS - CONNECTING CARRIERS When both receipts and deliveries of substantially the same grade of Petroleum Products are scheduled at the same interconnection, Carrier reserves the right, with the cooperation of the operator - or, if applicable, of the connecting pipeline - to offset like volumes of such common stream Petroleum Products in order to avoid the unnecessary use of energy which would be required to physically pump the offsetting volumes. When this right is exercised, Carrier will make the further deliveries for the Shipper involved from Carrier's common stream Petroleum Products. 60. SHIPMENTS, MAINTENANCE OF IDENTITY Carrier shall not be liable to Shipper for changes in gravity or quality of Shipper's Petroleum Products which may occur from commingling or intermixing Shipper's Petroleum

Products with other Petroleum Products in the same common stream while in transit. Carrier is not obligated to deliver to Shipper the identical Petroleum Products Nominated by Shipper, provided that Carrier will deliver the grade of Petroleum Products it is regularly transporting as a common stream. Carrier shall have no responsibility in, or for, any revaluation or settlements which may be deemed appropriate by Shippers because of mixing or commingling of Petroleum

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 Products shipments between the receipt and delivery of such shipments by Carrier within the same common stream. 70. ADDITIVES Carrier reserves the right to require, approve or reject the injection of corrosion inhibitors, viscosity or pour point depressants, drag reducing agents, or other such additives in Petroleum Products to be transported. 80. DUTY OF CARRIER Carrier shall not be required to transport Petroleum Products except with reasonable diligence, considering the quality of the Petroleum Products, the distance of transportation and other material elements. Carrier cannot commit to delivering Petroleum Products to a particular destination, at a particular time. 90. ORIGIN FACILITIES REQUIRED FOR AUTOMATIC CUSTODY TRANSFER Where Shipper elects to deliver Petroleum Products to the Carrier at point of origin through automatic custody transfer facilities (in lieu of tankage), but except for the interconnection of the Carrier's pipeline with the El Dorado refinery, the Shipper shall furnish the required automatic measuring and sampling facilities and the design, construction, and calibration of such facilities must meet industry standards, regulatory requirements and be hydraulically compatible with Carrier's system at the point of proposed transfer. In the event automatic custody transfer is made by meters, the Shipper shall also furnish whatever pumping service is necessary to insure that the Petroleum Products being delivered to the meter is at a pressure in excess of the bubble point of the liquid. 100. RECEIPT AND DESTINATION FACILITIES REQUIRED The Carrier will accept Petroleum Products for transportation only when the Shipper has provided the necessary facilities for delivering Petroleum Products into the System at the point of origin at a pressure, volume and flow rate compatible with system hydraulics at the proposed point of delivery, and has made the necessary arrangements for shipment beyond or has provided the necessary facilities for receiving said Petroleum Products as it arrives at the destination. 110. SHIPPER FAILURE TO RECEIVE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS AT DESTINATION If the Shipper is unable or refuses to receive said Petroleum Products as they arrive at the specified destination, the Carrier reserves the right to make whatever arrangements for disposition of the Petroleum Products it deems appropriate in order to clear its pipeline. Any additional expenses incurred by the Carrier in making such arrangements shall be borne by the Shipper.

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 120. APPORTIONMENT WHEN NOMINATIONS ARE IN EXCESS OF FACILITIES When there shall be Nominated to Carrier, for transportation, more Petroleum Products than can be immediately transported on a line segment, the transportation furnished by Carrier shall be apportioned among Shippers on an equitable basis. Line segments will be prorated separately if necessary. Space in each segment will be allocated among "Regular Shippers" and any "New Shippers" as follows: The capacity of the line segment being prorated shall be divided by the total of all volumes Nominated by Regular Shippers and New Shippers. The resultant fraction will be the "proration factor". Each New Shipper shall be allocated space equal to its Nominated volumes multiplied by the proration factor, except that in any month for which Carrier is allocating capacity on the System, the capacity allocated to Regular Shippers shall not be reduced by more than 10 percent of the System capacity. If the application of the proration factor calculated in paragraph 1. results in an allocation to New Shippers greater than 10 percent then each New Shipper shall be allocated space equal to its pro rata share of 10 percent of the system capacity, to be determined by dividing each New

Shipper's volumes Nominated by the total of all volumes Nominated by

New Shippers. The remaining capacity shall be allocated among Regular Shippers in proportion to their base period shipments. The "base period" is a period of 12 months beginning 13 months prior to the month of allocation and excluding the month preceding the month of allocation. A "Regular Shipper" is any Shipper having a record of movements in the line segment being prorated, during eleven of the 12 months in the base period. If the segment being prorated has been in service less than 13 months a Regular Shipper is any Shipper having a record of movements in at least 83% of all months during which the segment has been active. A "New Shipper" is a Shipper who is not a Regular Shipper. In no event will any portion of allocated capacity to a New Shipper be used in such a manner that it will increase the allocated capacity of another Shipper beyond the allocated capacity that Shipper is entitled to under the provisions stated in this Item. Carrier may require, on a nondiscriminatory basis, written assurances from responsible officials of Shippers regarding use of allocated capacity stating that this requirement has not been violated. In the event any New Shipper shall, by any device, scheme or arrangement whatsoever, make its allocated capacity available to another Shipper, or in the event any Shipper shall receive and use any allocated capacity from a New Shipper, then, in the month following discovery of such violation, the allocated capacity of a New Shipper will be reduced to the extent of the excess capacity made available and the allocated capacity of a Shipper will be reduced to the extent of excess capacity used.

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 No Nominations shall be considered beyond the amount that the nominating party has readily accessible for shipment. If a Shipper is unable to tender Petroleum Products equal to the space allocated to it, Carrier will reduce that Shipper's volumes for the succeeding month by the amount of allocated throughput not utilized during the preceding month if apportionment is necessary. 130. APPLICATION OF RATES & CHARGES Petroleum Products accepted for transportation shall be subject to the rates and charges in effect on the date of receipt of such Petroleum Products by the Carrier, irrespective of the date of Nomination. 140. APPLICATION OF RATES FROM AND TO INTERMEDIATE POINTS For Petroleum Products accepted for transportation from any point on Carrier's lines not named in a particular tariff, which is intermediate to a point from which rates are published in said tariff, through such unnamed point, the rate published from the next more distant point specified in such tariff will apply. For Petroleum Products accepted for transportation to any point not named in a particular tariff which is intermediate to a point to which rates are published in said tariffs, through such unnamed point, the rate published therein to the next more distant point specified in the tariff will apply. 150. PAYMENT OF DELIVERY RATES AND OTHER CHARGES Carrier shall invoice Shipper monthly. Shipper will make payments to Carrier on a monthly basis upon the later of (i) ten (10) days after its receipt of such invoice and (ii) thirty days following the end of the calendar month during which the invoiced services were performed. Any past due payments owed to Carrier shall accrue Late Charges in the form of interest, payable on demand, at the Prime Rate from the due date of the payment through the actual date of payment. All payments shall be made by wire transfer of immediately available funds to an account designated in writing by Carrier. If any such fee shall be due and payable on a day that is not a Business Day, such payment shall be due and payable on the next succeeding Business Day. Carrier shall have a lien and security interest on all Petroleum Products accepted for transportation to cover payment of all charges, including Demurrage and Late Charges and may refuse to make delivery of the Petroleum Products until all charges have been paid. If said charges, or any part thereof, shall remain unpaid for thirty days after notice of readiness to deliver, the Carrier may sell the Petroleum Products at public auction for cash. Carrier shall have a lien and security interest on Petroleum Products when there shall be failure to take the Petroleum Products at the point of destination as provided in Item No. 110 (SHIPPER FAILURE TO RECEIVE PETROLEUM PRODUCTS AT DESTINATION). Carrier shall have the right to sell said Petroleum Products at public auction, for cash. The auction will be held between the hours of ten o'clock a.m. and four o'clock p.m. on any day not a weekend or legal holiday, and not less than twenty-four hours after the Shipper has been officially notified in writing of the time and place of such sale and the quantity, general description, and location of the Petroleum Products

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 to be sold. Carrier may be a bidder and purchaser at such sale. Out of the proceeds of said sale, Carrier shall pay itself for all delivery, Demurrage, and other lawful charges, expenses of notice, advertisement, sale and other necessary expenses, and expenses of caring for and maintaining the Petroleum Products, and the balance shall be held for whomsoever may be lawfully entitled thereto after the auction. If the proceeds of said sale do not cover all expenses incurred by Carrier, the Shipper is liable to Carrier for any deficiency. Carrier's rights under this item are not exclusive but shall be in addition to any other rights or remedies available hereunder or under applicable law. 160. DIVERSION Subject to Item 20 (NOMINATION, MINIMUM QUANTITY), a change in destination or routing, if available, will be permitted without additional charge, when operational circumstances permit, upon written request from the Shipper, provided an applicable tariff is in effect for any requested destination or routing, and provided that no back-haul is required. 170. LIABILITY OF CARRIER The Carrier while in possession of any of the Petroleum Products herein described shall not be liable for any loss thereof, damage thereto, or delay, caused by: acts of God, strikes, lockouts or other industrial disturbances, acts of the public enemy, wars, blockades, insurrections, riots, storms, floods, washouts, arrests, the order of any court or Governmental Authority having jurisdiction while the same is in force and effect, civil disturbances, explosions, breakage, accident to machinery, storage tanks or lines of pipe, inability to obtain or unavoidable delay in obtaining material or equipment, inability to obtain Petroleum Products because of a failure of third-party pipelines, and any other causes whether of the kind herein enumerated or otherwise not reasonably within the control of the Carrier and which by the exercise of due diligence the Carrier is unable to prevent or overcome. In addition, the Carrier shall not be liable for any injury, disease or death of any person or damage to or loss of any property, fine or penalty, any of which is caused by the gross negligence or willful misconduct of Shipper, its affiliates or any of their respective employees, representatives, agents or contractors in shipment of Petroleum Products under this Tariff or the handling, storage, transportation or disposal of any of the Petroleum Products herein described. In no event shall Carrier be liable to Shipper for consequential, punitive, special, incidental or exemplary damages, or for loss of profits or revenues incurred by Shipper or its affiliates that arise out of or relate to shipments of Petroleum Products under this Tariff, regardless of whether any such claim arises under or results from contract, tort, or strict liability. In case of gain of Petroleum Products each Shipper of the type of Petroleum Products so gained via the System in which the gain occurs shall share such gain in the proportion that the amount of such type of Petroleum Products then in the custody of Carrier for the account of such Shipper in such System bears to the total amount of such type of Petroleum Products then in the custody of Carrier in such System. In the case of a loss of Petroleum Products up to a maximum of [U] 0.25% of the total amount of such type of Petroleum Products then in the custody of Carrier in such System, each Shipper of the type of Petroleum Products so lost via the

FERC ICA Oil Tariff F.E.R.C. No. 3.15.0 Cancels F.E.R.C. No. 3.14.0 System in which the loss occurs shall share such loss in the proportion that the amount of such type of Petroleum Products then in the custody of Carrier for the account of such Shipper in such System bears to the total amount of such type of Petroleum Products then in the custody of Carrier in such System. Statements of quantities ascertained and computed from records in the usual manner by Carrier shall be accepted as prima facie correct in the distribution of losses under this item. Carrier will be obligated to deliver only that portion of a Petroleum Products shipment remaining after deducting such loss. In such event, delivery rates charges will be made only on quantities of Petroleum Products delivered. If Petroleum Products are lost in transit, while in the custody of Carrier, due to causes other than those described in the first paragraph of this Item and subject to the limitations in the first paragraph of this Item, Carrier may obtain and deliver to Shipper other Petroleum Products of the same quantity and grade as that which was lost, but Carrier shall not be obligated to do so. In the alternative, Carrier may compensate Shipper for such loss in money. If Carrier compensates Shipper for such loss in money, the price per barrel shall be determined as of the date of the loss based on the value of the lost Petroleum Products. Carrier's liability to Shipper for any claim of negligence or other loss shall be collectively limited to the value of the Petroleum Products transported and related delivery charges. 180. CLAIMS, SUITS, AND TIME FOR FILING As a condition precedent to recovery, claims must be filed in writing with the Carrier within nine (9) months after delivery of the Petroleum Products, or, in case of failure to make delivery, then within nine (9) months after a reasonable time for delivery has elapsed; and suits arising out of such claims shall be instituted against the Carrier only within two (2) years and one (1) day from the day when notice in writing is given by the Carrier to the claimant that the Carrier has disallowed the claim or any part or parts thereof specified in the notice. Where claims are not filed or suits are not instituted thereon in accordance with the foregoing provisions, Carrier will not be liable and such claims will not be paid. 190. PIPEAGE OR OTHER CONTRACTS Separate pipeage and other contracts may be required of a Shipper, in accordance with the applicable tariff and these rules and regulations, before any duty of transportation by the Carrier shall arise. 200. CONNECTION POLICY Connections to Carrier's System will only be considered if made by formal written notification to Carrier. All connections will be subject to generally accepted industry standards and all regulatory standards for design and construction and will meet the hydraulic requirements necessary to protect the safety, security, integrity and efficient operation of Carriers pipeline(s) at the point of connection. Acceptance of any request for connection will be subject to compliance with governmental regulations. Successful connection requests will require throughput and deficiency agreements or other capital recover arrangements.