May 31, 2024

Oil Pipeline Tariff Filing

Ms. Debbie-Anne A. Reese

Acting Secretary

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

888 First Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20426

Re: El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC, Docket No. IS24-___-000

Tariff Indexing for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025

Dear Secretary Reese:

In accordance with the requirements of the Interstate Commerce Act ("ICA") and the Rules and Regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC" or the "Commission"), in particular Section 342.3, 18 C.F.R. § 342.3 (2023), El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC ("El Dorado") submits for filing the following tariffs, to be effective July 1, 2024:

FERC No. 2.15.0, canceling FERC No. 2.14.0 (Docket No. IS23-543) FERC No. 3.15.0, canceling FERC No. 3.14.0 (Docket No. IS23-543)

The rates are modified in accordance with the tariff rate indexing provisions of 18 C.F.R. § 342.3. Each rate in the proposed tariffs is equal to or less than the corresponding new ceiling level calculated in accordance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3(d) using the index multiplier of 1.012647 set by the Commission on May 15, 2023 in Docket No. RM93-11-000 for the period from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.1

In accordance with the requirements of 18 C.F.R. § 342.3(b), Schedule A sets forth the proposed new rate, the prior rate, the prior ceiling level, and the applicable ceiling level.

I hereby certify that on or before this date one copy of the publications listed herein and this transmittal has been sent to each subscriber thereto by means of transmission agreed upon in writing by the

1 See Revisions to Oil Pipeline Regulations Pursuant to the Energy Policy Act of 1992, 187 FERC ¶ 61,077, Docket No. RM93-11-000(2024) (Notice of Annual Change in Producer Price Index for Finished Goods).

George D. Fatula T: +1.202.828.5819 F: +1.800.404.3970 Partner 2001 M Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20036-3310 george.fatula@bracewell.com bracewell.com

A U S T I N C O N N E C T I C U T D A L L A S D U B A I H O U S T O N L O N D O N N E W Y O R K S A N A N T O N I O S E A T T L E W A S H I N G T O N , D C