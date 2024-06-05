Delek Logistics Partners LP : El Dorado Transmittal Letter – Pending FERC Tariff Nos. 2.15.0 and 3.15.0 (24-25 Index Year)
June 05, 2024 at 11:58 am EDT
May 31, 2024
Oil Pipeline Tariff Filing
Ms. Debbie-Anne A. Reese
Acting Secretary
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20426
Re: El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC, Docket No. IS24-___-000
Tariff Indexing for July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025
Dear Secretary Reese:
In accordance with the requirements of the Interstate Commerce Act ("ICA") and the Rules and Regulations of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC" or the "Commission"), in particular Section 342.3, 18 C.F.R. § 342.3 (2023), El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC ("El Dorado") submits for filing the following tariffs, to be effective July 1, 2024:
The rates are modified in accordance with the tariff rate indexing provisions of 18 C.F.R. § 342.3. Each rate in the proposed tariffs is equal to or less than the corresponding new ceiling level calculated in accordance with 18 C.F.R. § 342.3(d) using the index multiplier of 1.012647 set by the Commission on May 15, 2023 in Docket No. RM93-11-000 for the period from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.1
In accordance with the requirements of 18 C.F.R. § 342.3(b), Schedule A sets forth the proposed new rate, the prior rate, the prior ceiling level, and the applicable ceiling level.
I hereby certify that on or before this date one copy of the publications listed herein and this transmittal has been sent to each subscriber thereto by means of transmission agreed upon in writing by the
1 See Revisions to Oil Pipeline Regulations Pursuant to the Energy Policy Act of 1992, 187 FERC ¶ 61,077, Docket No. RM93-11-000(2024) (Notice of Annual Change in Producer Price Index for Finished Goods).
George D. Fatula
T: +1.202.828.5819
F: +1.800.404.3970
Partner
2001 M Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20036-3310
george.fatula@bracewell.com
bracewell.com
A U S T I N C O N N E C T I C U T D A L L A S D U B A I H O U S T O N L O N D O N N E W Y O R K S A N A N T O N I O S E A T T L E W A S H I N G T O N , D C
Ms. Debbie-Anne A. Reese
May 31, 2024
Page 2
subscriber. Any communications concerning this filing should be addressed to the undersigned at the address or telephone number indicated above.
Respectfully submitted,
Bracewell LLP
/s/ George D. Fatula
George D. Fatula
Counsel for El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC
Enclosure
A U S T I N C O N N E C T I C U T D A L L A S D U B A I H O U S T O N L O N D O N N E W Y O R K S A N A N T O N I O S E A T T L E W A S H I N G T O N , D C
Schedule A
El Dorado Pipeline Company, LLC
Calculation of Change in Maximum Ceiling Rates and Proposed Rates under 18 C.F.R. § 342.3
Previous
New
Origins
Destinations
Ceiling Level
PPI-0.21%
Ceiling Level
Current
Proposed
Tariff #
Tariff #
7/23-6/24 in
Index
7/24-6/25 in
Rates in
Rates in
Cents/Bbl
multiplier
Cents/Bbl
Cents/Bbl
Cents/Bbl
Effective
7/1/24
Magnolia
El Dorado
Storage
FERC No.
FERC No.
Storage
Facility
127.74
1.012647
129.36
127.74
129.36
2.14.0
2.15.0
Facility
(El Dorado,
(Magnolia, AR)
AR)
El Dorado
FERC No.
FERC No.
Shuler, AR
Storage
1.012647
129.36
127.74
129.36
Facility
2.14.0
2.15.0
127.74
(El Dorado,
AR)
El Dorado
Enterprise TE
FERC No.
FERC No.
Products
Refinery
Pipeline
15.01
1.012647
15.20
15.01
15.20
3.14.0
3.15.0
(El Dorado, AR)
Terminals
(El Dorado, AR)
El Dorado
Memphis (Lion
FERC No.
FERC No.
Oil Company
Refinery
188.74
1.012647
191.13
157.30
159.29
3.14.0
3.15.0
Terminal)
(El Dorado, AR)
(Shelby, Co., TN)
