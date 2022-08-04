Delek Logistics Partners LP : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K 08/04/2022 | 08:38am EDT Send by mail :

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results •Reported second quarter net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million •EBITDA of $64.5 million including approximately $6.2 million of adverse acquisition related expenses •Delivered 38 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $0.985/unit; reflects 4.8% increase y/y •Closed 3 Bear acquisition on June 1, 2022; expands third party revenue, product mix and geography in Permian •Delek Permian Gathering volumes expected to approximately double by end of 3Q22 from 4Q21 levels

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., August 4, 2022 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $43.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2021. Net cash from operating activities was $85.1 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $85.8 million in the second quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(1) was $55.6 million in the second quarter 2022, compared to $53.8 million in the second quarter 2021. For the second quarter 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $64.5 million (including $6.2 million of adverse closing costs associated with 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC) compared to $66.8 million in the second quarter 2021. Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner, stated, "We are excited to welcome the 3 Bear team to Delek Logistics. This is a transformational acquisition as it increases our third party revenue, expands our product mix to include natural gas and water and diversifies our geographic footprint into the Delaware portion of the Permian basin. Between our legacy Midland assets and newly acquired Delaware assets, we are concentrated in one of the most prolific basins in the world. Returning cash to unitholders has been a longstanding priority of the partnership and I'm proud to continue that tradition with the 38th consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution of $0.985 per unit." Uzi Yemin, Executive Chairman of Delek Logistics, remarked, "DKL has enjoyed significant growth since becoming a public company providing stable EBITDA throughout various business cycles and delivering consistent quarterly distribution increases over time. The partnership is well positioned for the future and the recent 3 Bear acquisition progressively shifts DKL toward more of a stand-alone entity." Distribution and Liquidity On July 25, 2022, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.985 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2022, which equates to $3.940 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on August 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on August 4, 2022. This represents a 0.5% increase from the first quarter 2022 distribution of $0.980 per common limited partner unit, or $3.920 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 4.8% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2021 distribution of $0.940 per common limited partner unit, or $3.760 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the second quarter 2022, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $42.8 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted(1) of 1.30x. As of June 30, 2022, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1,522.2 million and cash of $13.8 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $1.0 billion credit facility was $119.1 million. The total leverage ratio as of June 30, 2022 of approximately 4.7x was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility. Consolidated Operating Results Contribution margin in the second quarter 2022 increased to $69.4 million compared to $64.2 million in the second quarter 2021 primarily as a result of an increase in refinery utilization rates at Delek US and incremental contribution margin attributable to the acquisition of 3 Bear Delaware - NM, LLC (the "3 Bear Acquisition") that closed on June 1, 2022 (the "Acquisition Date"). Second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $64.5 million benefited from the increased contribution margin as well as continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines, offset by $6.2 million of transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition, as compared to EBITDA of $66.8 million in the second quarter 2021. Net income attributable to all partners for the second quarter 2022 of $43.2 million reflected a decrease of $11.1 million compared to the second quarter 2021, which is primarily comprised of the $5.2 million increase in contribution margin, offset by increases in interest costs, amortization and depreciation, and transaction costs related to the 3 Bear Acquisition totaling $14.3 million. (1) Represents distributable cash flows adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. See further discussion of this measure in the discussion of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment Contribution margin in the second quarter 2022 was $48.4 million compared to $45.2 million in the second quarter 2021. The increase was primarily driven from strong refinery utilization rates at Delek US. Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment During the second quarter 2022, contribution margin was $16.3 million compared to $19.0 million in the second quarter 2021. The decrease was primarily driven be lower margins in the West Texas wholesale business and lower contribution from Tyler assets compared to the second quarter 2021. 3 Bear Operations Segment Our second quarter 2022 results were favorably impacted by the incremental contribution margin for the one month from the Acquisition Date through June 30, 2022. Contribution margin in the 3 Bear Operations Segment is largely driven by production volumes and gathering activities during the month, which are a function of both producer activities as well as our capacity, subject to the dedicated acreage agreements and the portions of acreage which have been developed, the extent to which connection points and interconnects have been brought on-line, and the extent to which maintenance or other planned or unplanned operational disruptions may occur. Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment During the second quarter 2022, income from equity method investments was $7.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter 2021, primarily driven by increased volumes at both Caddo and Red River joint ventures. Second Quarter 2022 Results | Conference Call Information Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days. Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") second quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com. About Delek Logistics Partners, LP Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US and owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil, natural gas and refined products logistics and marketing assets. Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; risks and uncertainties related to the Covid-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures: Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include: •Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income. •Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash. •Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted(FN)) - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs. Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess: •Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods; •the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis; •Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and •the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 3 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,810 $ 4,292 Accounts receivable 43,943 15,384 Inventory 3,654 2,406 Other current assets 2,257 951 Total current assets 63,664 23,033 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 1,141,822 715,870 Less: accumulated depreciation (287,983) (266,482) Property, plant and equipment, net 853,839 449,388 Equity method investments 248,675 250,030 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,309 20,933 Goodwill 22,818 12,203 Marketing contract intangible, net 112,971 116,577 Customer relationship intangible, net 208,492 - Rights-of-way 54,717 37,280 Other non-current assets 18,810 25,627 Total assets $ 1,609,295 $ 935,071 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,398 $ 8,160 Accounts payable to related parties 91,491 64,423 Interest payable 6,035 5,024 Excise and other taxes payable 6,817 5,280 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 7,672 6,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,573 7,117 Total current liabilities 162,986 96,815 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 1,522,183 898,970 Asset retirement obligations 8,999 6,476 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 12,783 14,071 Other non-current liabilities 18,803 22,731 Total non-current liabilities 1,562,768 942,248 Total liabilities 1,725,754 1,039,063 Equity (Deficit): Common unitholders - public; 9,173,369 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (8,774,053 at December 31, 2021) 168,611 166,067 Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (34,696,800 at December 31, 2021) (285,070) (270,059) Total deficit (116,459) (103,992) Total liabilities and deficit $ 1,609,295 $ 935,071 4 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: Affiliate $ 124,366 $ 88,722 $ 248,120 $ 184,916 Third-party 142,384 79,756 225,211 136,475 Net revenues 266,750 168,478 473,331 321,391 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 176,360 88,695 302,554 169,866 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 20,284 14,963 37,827 29,213 Depreciation and amortization 12,948 9,480 22,809 19,727 Total cost of sales 209,592 113,138 363,190 218,806 Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 705 605 1,269 1,166 General and administrative expenses 13,773 5,990 18,868 10,095 Depreciation and amortization 474 487 948 979 Other operating expense (income), net - (136) 12 (219) Total operating costs and expenses 224,544 120,084 384,287 230,827 Operating income 42,206 48,394 89,044 90,564 Interest expense, net 16,812 11,658 31,062 21,395 Income from equity method investments (7,073) (6,642) (14,099) (10,691) Other income, net (2) (34) (3) (3) Total non-operating expenses, net 9,737 4,982 16,960 10,701 Income before income tax expense 32,469 43,412 72,084 79,863 Income tax expense 305 166 406 350 Net income attributable to partners $ 32,164 $ 43,246 $ 71,678 $ 79,513 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 32,164 $ 43,246 $ 71,678 $ 79,513 Net income per limited partner unit: Basic $ 0.74 $ 1.00 $ 1.65 $ 1.83 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.00 $ 1.65 $ 1.83 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: Basic 43,475,931 43,445,222 43,473,746 43,444,284 Diluted 43,502,983 43,460,366 43,491,796 43,453,806 Cash distribution per common limited partner unit $ 0.985 $ 0.940 $ 1.965 $ 1.860 Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 133,057 $ 147,524 Cash flows from investing activities Net cash used in investing activities (659,327) (5,211) Cash flows from financing activities Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 535,788 (144,383) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,518 (2,070) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4,292 4,243 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 13,810 $ 2,173 5 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 32,164 $ 43,246 $ 71,678 $ 79,513 Add: Income tax expense 305 166 406 350 Depreciation and amortization 13,422 9,967 23,757 20,706 Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset 1,803 1,803 3,606 3,606 Interest expense, net 16,812 11,658 31,062 21,395 EBITDA $ 64,506 $ 66,840 $ 130,509 $ 125,570 Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 85,137 $ 85,792 $ 133,057 $ 147,524 Changes in assets and liabilities (26,920) (29,842) (20,908) (40,705) Non-cash lease expense (9,686) (2,489) (11,484) (4,507) Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities 1,187 1,476 1,737 5,400 Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures not distributable (233) (1,133) (1,040) (2,862) Reimbursement from (refund to) Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 1 4 (14) 1,577 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (123) (115) (247) (230) Deferred income taxes - - - (65) Gain (loss) on sale of assets - 136 (12) 219 Distributable Cash Flow $ 49,363 $ 53,829 $ 101,089 $ 106,351 Transaction costs 6,199 - 6,393 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 55,562 $ 53,829 $ 107,482 $ 106,351 (1) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total distributions to be paid $ 42,832 $ 40,846 $ 85,436 $ 80,814 Distributable cash flow $ 49,363 $ 53,829 $ 101,089 $ 106,351 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 1.15x 1.32x 1.18x 1.32x Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2) 55,562 53,829 107,482 106,351 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3) 1.30x 1.32x 1.26x 1.32x (1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period. (2) Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the 3 Bear Acquisition. (3) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pipelines and Transportation Net revenues: Affiliate $ 75,294 $ 65,664 $ 146,316 $ 128,712 Third party 5,312 4,771 10,095 6,698 Total pipelines and transportation 80,606 70,435 156,411 135,410 Cost of materials and other 18,666 14,346 38,268 27,425 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 13,539 10,858 26,497 21,030 Segment contribution margin $ 48,401 $ 45,231 $ 91,646 $ 86,955 Capital spending $ 21,493 $ 1,531 $ 29,642 $ 7,376 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Net revenues: Affiliates (1) $ 46,110 $ 23,058 $ 98,842 $ 56,204 Third party 119,430 74,985 197,474 129,777 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 165,540 98,043 296,316 185,981 Cost of materials and other 143,920 74,349 250,512 142,441 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,296 4,710 10,445 9,349 Segment contribution margin $ 16,324 $ 18,984 $ 35,359 $ 34,191 Capital spending $ 122 $ 1,060 $ 1,059 $ 3,014 3 Bear Operations Net revenues: Affiliate $ 2,962 $ - $ 2,962 $ - Third party $ 17,642 $ - $ 17,642 $ - Total 3 Bear 20,604 - 20,604 - Cost of materials and other 13,774 - 13,774 - Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 2,154 - 2,154 - Segment contribution margin $ 4,676 $ - $ 4,676 $ - Capital spending $ 5,111 $ - $ 5,111 $ - Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Income from equity method investments $ 7,073 $ 6,642 $ 14,099 $ 10,691 Equity method investments contributions $ - $ (14) $ - $ (1,393) Consolidated Net revenues: Affiliates $ 124,366 $ 88,722 $ 248,120 $ 184,916 Third party 142,384 79,756 225,211 136,475 Total consolidated 266,750 168,478 473,331 321,391 Cost of materials and other 176,360 88,695 302,554 169,866 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below) 20,989 15,568 39,096 30,379 Contribution margin 69,401 64,215 131,681 121,146 General and administrative expenses 13,773 5,990 18,868 10,095 Depreciation and amortization 13,422 9,967 23,757 20,706 Other operating expense (income), net - (136) 12 (219) Operating income 42,206 48,394 89,044 90,564 Capital spending $ 26,726 $ 2,591 $ 35,812 $ 10,390 (1) Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the Marketing Contract Intangible Acquisition. 7 |

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (1) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Pipelines and Transportation 2022 2021 2022 2021 Maintenance capital spending $ 316 $ 449 $ 1,596 $ 926 Discretionary capital spending 21,177 1,082 28,046 6,450 Segment capital spending $ 21,493 $ 1,531 29,642 7,376 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Maintenance capital spending $ 117 $ 681 909 720 Discretionary capital spending 5 379 150 2,294 Segment capital spending $ 122 $ 1,060 1,059 3,014 3 Bear Operations Maintenance capital spending $ - $ - $ - $ - Discretionary capital spending 5,111 - 5,111 - Segment capital spending $ 5,111 $ - $ 5,111 $ - Consolidated Maintenance capital spending $ 433 $ 1,130 $ 2,505 $ 1,646 Discretionary capital spending 26,293 1,461 33,307 8,744 Total capital spending $ 26,726 $ 2,591 $ 35,812 $ 10,390 (1)There were no capital contributions to equity method investments for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pipelines and Transportation Segment: Throughputs (average bpd) El Dorado Assets: Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 84,699 53,316 78,818 48,743 Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems 64,821 39,193 62,186 32,806 El Dorado Gathering System 17,961 17,430 17,064 14,670 East Texas Crude Logistics System 19,942 27,497 18,010 26,790 Permian Gathering System (1) 101,236 79,589 100,783 76,672 Plains Connection System 154,086 122,529 158,025 115,484 Trucking Assets 15,679 10,314 12,510 10,251 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment: East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2) 63,502 74,565 67,021 73,271 Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd) 78,634 75,136 77,100 74,038 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 10,073 9,395 9,994 9,765 West Texas gross margin per barrel $ 2.67 $ 4.24 $ 2.85 $ 3.81 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (3) 130,002 139,987 136,808 142,250 (1) Formerly known as the Big Spring Gathering System. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction. (2) Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke. (3) Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals. 8 |

3 Bear Operations Segment: Period from June 1 through June 30, 2022 Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(1)) 51,292 Crude Oil Gathering (bpd(2)) 78,011 Water Disposal and Recycling (bpd(2)) 57,625 (1) Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day. (2) bpd - average barrels per day. Investor/Media Relations Contacts: Blake Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, 615-224-1312 Media/Public Affairs Contact: Michael P. Ralsky, Vice President - Public Affairs & ESG, 615-435-1407

