Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates crude oil, intermediate and refined products logistics and marketing assets as well as crude oil and natural gas gathering and water processing assets. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. Its Gathering and Processing segment provides crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas. Its Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment consists of refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Its Storage and Transportation segment provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas.