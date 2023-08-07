Equities DKL US24664T1034
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:18:43 2023-08-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.98 USD
|-10.02%
|-22.19%
|-18.11%
|03:28pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday
|MT
|02:06pm
|Delek Logistics Partners' Q2 Earnings, Revenue Decline
|MT
Transcript : Delek Logistics Partners, LP, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 07, 2023
Today at 12:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good day, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners Second Quart...
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates crude oil, intermediate and refined products logistics and marketing assets as well as crude oil and natural gas gathering and water processing assets. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. Its Gathering and Processing segment provides crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas. Its Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment consists of refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Its Storage and Transportation segment provides crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation and storage services to Delek Holdings' refining operations in Tyler, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Big Spring, Texas.
Calendar
2023-08-06 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
41.10USD
Average target price
47.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+14.36%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Oil & Gas Transportation Services
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-17.78%
|1 791 M $
|+3.78%
|1 741 M $
|+9.46%
|1 856 M $
|+7.19%
|1 935 M $
|+44.30%
|1 494 M $
|-3.21%
|2 102 M $
|-12.60%
|2 177 M $
|+19.39%
|1 382 M $
|+8.13%
|1 376 M $
|-19.93%
|1 015 M $