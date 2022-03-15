Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delek US Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DK   US24665A1034

DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.

(DK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2021 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website

03/15/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) today announced that 2021 K-1 tax packages are now available on its website, www.deleklogistics.com. Unit holders may access their 2021 tax information by selecting the Tax Information link on the website. Printing and mailing of these tax packages are currently underway.

Questions regarding the 2021 Tax Reporting Package can be addressed by contacting 1-855-301-4589 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or via email at DelekLogisticsK1Help@deloitte.com 

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-2021-k-1-tax-packages-available-on-website-301503273.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.
10:42aRaymond James Raises Delek US Holdings Price Target to $26 From $25, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
03/14Tudor Pickering Adjusts Price Target for Delek US Holdings to $24 From $20, Maintains H..
MT
03/14JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Delek US Holdings to $21 From $19, Maintains Underwei..
MT
03/14Credit Suisse Raises Delek US Holdings' Price Target to $26 from $24, Says Well Set Up ..
MT
03/08DELEK US : Refinery Worker Schedules – What Works Best?
PU
03/08BofA Securities Upgrades Delek US Holdings to Neutral From Underperform
MT
03/08DELEK US : Are We Becoming Robots?
PU
03/07Icahn Capital Enters Into Agreement with Delek US
CI
03/07DELEK US : Announces Agreement to Purchase $64 million of its Shares from the Icahn Group ..
PU
03/07DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations