Consistent with our Mission, Vision and Core Values, Delek believes that a diverse workforce composed of individuals with a variety of personal and professional backgrounds and identities makes our company stronger. We are committed to increasing the diversity of our already inclusive workforce and generating greater professional and economic opportunities for all employees. Achieving these complementary goals will make us stronger, more agile, and resilient.
In the spirit of transparency and to provide our stakeholders with the information they need to follow our progress, Delek is, for the fourth year in a row, disclosing the data from the consolidated Equal Employment Opportunity Report (EEO-1) we filed with the US Department of Labor. Below is our filing for 2023.
co=
AB91007
EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
u= AB91007
2023 EMPLOYER INFORMATION REPORT EEO-1
CONSOLIDATED REPORT
SECTION B - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION
SECTION D - EMPLOYER IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
SECTION E - EMPLOYER FILING ELIGIBILITY
1.
Delek US Holdings, Inc.
EIN: 352581557
1-Y2-N3-N
310 Seven Spring Way, Suite 500
DUNS: 80761506
Brentwood, TN 37027
SECTION F - FEDERAL CONTRACTOR DESIGNATION
SECTION G - NAICS INFORMATION
1-N2-Y3-Y4-N5-Y
NAICS: 324110 - Petroleum Refineries
UEI: M3EUG8JZTB76
SECTION H - EMPLOYEMENT DATA
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The Company's segments include Refining, Logistics and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt and other petroleum-based products. The Refining segment also owns and operates three biodiesel facilities involved in the production of biodiesel fuels and related activities, located in Crossett, Arkansas, Cleburne, Texas and New Albany, Mississippi. The Logistics segment is engaged in gathering, transporting, offloading and storing crude oil and natural gas; for storing intermediate products and feedstocks, and disposing and recycling water. The Retail segment includes the operations of owned and leased convenience store sites located in West Texas and New Mexico.