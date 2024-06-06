2023 EEO-1 Disclosure

Consistent with our Mission, Vision and Core Values, Delek believes that a diverse workforce composed of individuals with a variety of personal and professional backgrounds and identities makes our company stronger. We are committed to increasing the diversity of our already inclusive workforce and generating greater professional and economic opportunities for all employees. Achieving these complementary goals will make us stronger, more agile, and resilient.

In the spirit of transparency and to provide our stakeholders with the information they need to follow our progress, Delek is, for the fourth year in a row, disclosing the data from the consolidated Equal Employment Opportunity Report (EEO-1) we filed with the US Department of Labor. Below is our filing for 2023.