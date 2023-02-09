Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delek US Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DK   US24665A1034

DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.

(DK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-09 pm EST
25.24 USD   -1.06%
05:26aPhillips 66, ExxonMobil, 16 Others Secure Defense Logistics Agency Contract for Various Types of Fuel
MT
02/07Delek to Speak at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
PR
02/01NT-Tao announced that it has received $22 million in funding from Delek US Holdings, Inc., Next Gear Ventures, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., OurCrowd, Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment , Endowment Arm
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delek to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2023 Refining Conference

02/09/2023 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd O'Malley, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK), and other executive leaders will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Delek US leaders will discuss the company's plans to advance strategic initiatives and deliver shareholder value. To access the webcast, go to the Events and Webcasts section of the Delek Investors site, delekus.com/investors. The live broadcast of this event will be available online. A replay will be archived on the Events and Webcasts page for 90 days after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Delek US Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek US Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-securities-2023-refining-conference-301743583.html

SOURCE Delek US Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.
05:26aPhillips 66, ExxonMobil, 16 Others Secure Defense Logistics Agency Contract for Various..
MT
02/07Delek to Speak at Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
PR
02/01NT-Tao announced that it has received $22 million in funding from Delek US Holdings, In..
CI
01/30Delek US Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call on February 28th
PR
01/23North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/20Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Delek US Holdings to $29 From $27, Maintains Unde..
MT
01/20Piper Sandler Downgrades Delek US Holdings to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
01/18RBC Trims Price Target on Delek US Holdings to $32 From $33, Maintains Sector Perform R..
MT
01/13Delek Us : Soaring in the Sky with New Energy?
PU
01/13Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Delek US Holdings to $35 From $39, Maintains Outp..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELEK US HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations