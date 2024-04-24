Kindly check the Company's website or announcements from time to time for any changes to the administration of the 19th AGM.

With the use of RPV facilities, the Members may exercise your rights to attend, speak (in the form of real submission of types text messages) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the general meeting from different location, including to pose questions to the Board or Management of the Company. Kindly ensure that you are connected to the internet at all times in order to participate when our virtual AGM has commenced. Therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure that connectivity for the duration of the meeting is maintained. Kindly note that the quality of the live webcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection of the participants.

The broadcast venue is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting.

The 19th AGM of the Company will be conducted virtually through live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue using the RPV facilities provided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") in Malaysia via its TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online .

A D M I N I S T R AT I V E G U I D E

For the Nineteenth ("19th") Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

4. Appointment of Proxy/Corporate Representative/Power of Attorney

If you are unable to attend the AGM, you are encouraged to appoint a proxy or the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the Proxy Form in accordance with the notes and instructions printed therein.

If you wish to participate in the 19th AGM yourself, please do not submit any Form of Proxy for the 19th AGM. You will not be allowed to participate in the 19th AGM together with a proxy appointed by you.

Accordingly, proxy forms and/or documents relating to the appointment of proxy/corporate representative/attorney for the 19th AGM whether in hard copy or by electronic means shall be deposited or submitted in the following manner not later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m., forty-eight (48) hours before the time for holding the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, otherwise the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid:

In hard copy form

The original signed proxy form must be deposited with the Company's Registered Office at No. 2, Jalan Bangsar Utama 9, Bangsar Utama, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The original instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing and: In the case of an individual, shall be signed by the appointor or by his attorney; and In the case of a corporation, shall be either under the common seal or signed by its attorney or by an officer on behalf of the corporation. Via Tricor Online System (TIIH Online)

The proxy form can be electronically submitted via TIIH Online at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the procedures set out in "Electronic Lodgement of Proxy Form" below.

Members are requested to provide their mobile handphone numbers as well as the mobile handphone numbers of their proxies in the proxy forms in the event Tricor needs to contact the members/proxies.

A Corporate Member who wishes to appoint a Corporate Representative to participate at the AGM via RPV must deposit the original certificate appointment of corporate representative to the Company's Registered Office. The certificate of appointment should be executed in the following manner:

If the Corporate Member has a common seal, the certificate of appointment should be executed under seal in accordance with the constitution of the Corporate Member. If the Corporate Member does not have common seal, the certificate of appointment should be affixed with the rubber stamp of the Corporate Member (if any) and executed by: at least two (2) authorised officer, of whom one shall be a director; or any director and/or authorised officers in accordance with the laws of the country under which the Corporate Member is incorporated.

Attorneys appointed by the Power of Attorney are to deposit their Power of Attorney to the Company's Registered Office not later than the date and time stated above. A copy of the Power of Attorney may be accepted, provided that it is certified notarially and/or in accordance with the applicable legal requirements in the relevant jurisdiction in which it is executed.

For Nominee Company registered as a member, the beneficial owner of the shares under a Nominee Company's CDS account who wishes to participate at the AGM via RPV can request the Nominee Company to appoint him/her as a proxy and deposit the duly completed original Proxy Form at the Company's Registered Office or submit electronically via TIIH Online at https:// tiih.online not later than the date and time stated above.