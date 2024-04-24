A D M I N I S T R AT I V E G U I D E
For the Nineteenth ("19th") Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Deleum Berhad
Registration No. 200501033500 (715640-T)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Date
: Thursday, 23 May 2024
Time
: 10.00 a.m.
Broadcast Venue
: Tricor Business Centre, Gemilang Room, Unit 29-02, Level 29, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3,
Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur
Online Platform
: TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online with Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities
- RPV at Virtual 19th AGM
- The 19th AGM of the Company will be conducted virtually through live streaming and online remote voting from the broadcast venue using the RPV facilities provided by Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") in Malaysia via its TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online.
-
The broadcast venue is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting.
Shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives will not be allowed to be physically present, nor will they be admitted at the broadcast venue as it is only a place where the meeting is broadcasted for transmission online in the presence of Chairman, Directors, Group Chief Executive Officer, Auditors, Company Secretary and Senior Management. No seating and refreshment will be arranged for shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives at the broadcast venue when it is a virtual meeting.
- With the use of RPV facilities, the Members may exercise your rights to attend, speak (in the form of real submission of types text messages) and vote (collectively, "participate") remotely at the general meeting from different location, including to pose questions to the Board or Management of the Company. Kindly ensure that you are connected to the internet at all times in order to participate when our virtual AGM has commenced. Therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure that connectivity for the duration of the meeting is maintained. Kindly note that the quality of the live webcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection of the participants.
- Kindly check the Company's website or announcements from time to time for any changes to the administration of the 19th AGM.
-
General Meeting Record of Depositors
Only depositors whose names appear on the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 16 May 2024 shall be entitled to register and participate at the 19th AGM. If a member is unable to participate at the said meeting, he/she may appoint proxy/ proxies to participate on his/her behalf. A shareholder will not be allowed to participate at the meeting if his/her proxy(ies) has/have been registered to participate in the meeting.
- Pre-MeetingSubmission of Questions to the Board of Directors
In order to enhance the efficiency of the proceedings of the 19th AGM, members or proxies may submit questions in advance via Tricor's TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online by selecting "e-Services" to login, pose the questions and submit electronically not later than 21 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m. or use the query box to transmit questions via RPV facilities during live streaming of the 19th AGM. The Board of Directors will endeavour to respond to the relevant questions at the 19th AGM.
4. Appointment of Proxy/Corporate Representative/Power of Attorney
If you are unable to attend the AGM, you are encouraged to appoint a proxy or the Chairman of the Meeting as your proxy and indicate the voting instructions in the Proxy Form in accordance with the notes and instructions printed therein.
If you wish to participate in the 19th AGM yourself, please do not submit any Form of Proxy for the 19th AGM. You will not be allowed to participate in the 19th AGM together with a proxy appointed by you.
Accordingly, proxy forms and/or documents relating to the appointment of proxy/corporate representative/attorney for the 19th AGM whether in hard copy or by electronic means shall be deposited or submitted in the following manner not later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m., forty-eight (48) hours before the time for holding the meeting or at any adjournment thereof, otherwise the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid:
-
In hard copy form
The original signed proxy form must be deposited with the Company's Registered Office at No. 2, Jalan Bangsar Utama 9, Bangsar Utama, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The original instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing and:
- In the case of an individual, shall be signed by the appointor or by his attorney; and
- In the case of a corporation, shall be either under the common seal or signed by its attorney or by an officer on behalf of the corporation.
- Via Tricor Online System (TIIH Online)
The proxy form can be electronically submitted via TIIH Online at https://tiih.online. Please refer to the procedures set out in "Electronic Lodgement of Proxy Form" below.
Members are requested to provide their mobile handphone numbers as well as the mobile handphone numbers of their proxies in the proxy forms in the event Tricor needs to contact the members/proxies.
A Corporate Member who wishes to appoint a Corporate Representative to participate at the AGM via RPV must deposit the original certificate appointment of corporate representative to the Company's Registered Office. The certificate of appointment should be executed in the following manner:
- If the Corporate Member has a common seal, the certificate of appointment should be executed under seal in accordance with the constitution of the Corporate Member.
- If the Corporate Member does not have common seal, the certificate of appointment should be affixed with the rubber stamp of the Corporate Member (if any) and executed by:
- at least two (2) authorised officer, of whom one shall be a director; or
- any director and/or authorised officers in accordance with the laws of the country under which the Corporate Member is incorporated.
Attorneys appointed by the Power of Attorney are to deposit their Power of Attorney to the Company's Registered Office not later than the date and time stated above. A copy of the Power of Attorney may be accepted, provided that it is certified notarially and/or in accordance with the applicable legal requirements in the relevant jurisdiction in which it is executed.
For Nominee Company registered as a member, the beneficial owner of the shares under a Nominee Company's CDS account who wishes to participate at the AGM via RPV can request the Nominee Company to appoint him/her as a proxy and deposit the duly completed original Proxy Form at the Company's Registered Office or submit electronically via TIIH Online at https:// tiih.online not later than the date and time stated above.
The appointed proxy/Corporate Representative/Attorney/proxy of Nominees Company must register himself/herself for RPV at https://tiih.online.
For further details, please refer to the "Procedures for RPV" at item no. 6.
-
Poll Voting
Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, voting at the AGM will be conducted by poll. The Company has appointed Tricor as Poll administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting (e-voting).
Shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives can proceed to vote on the resolutions at any time from the commencement of the 19th AGM at 10.00 a.m. on 23 May 2024 but before the end of the voting session which will be announced by the Chairman of the meeting. Kindly refer to item (5) of the below Procedures for RPV for guidance on how to vote remotely via TIIH Online website.
Upon completion of the voting session for the 19th AGM, the Scrutineers will verify the poll results followed by the Chairman's declaration whether the resolutions are duly passed.
- Procedures for RPV
Please read and follow the procedures below to engage in remote participation through live streaming and online remote voting at the 19th AGM using the RPV facilities:
ProcedureAction
Before the day of the 19th AGM
1. Register as a user with TIIH Online
- Using your computer, access the website at https://tiih.online. Register as a user under the "e-Services" by selecting the "Sign Up" button and followed by "Create Account by Individual Holder". Please refer to the tutorial guide posted on the homepage for assistance.
- Registration as a user will be approved within one (1) working day and you will be notified via e-mail.
- If you are already a user of TIIH Online, you are not required to register again. You will receive an email from Tricor to notify you that remote participation for the 19th AGM is available for registration at TIIH Online.
2. Submit your request
• Registration is open from Wednesday, 24 April 2024 until the day of 19th AGM on Thursday,
23 May 2024. Shareholder(s) or proxy(ies) or corporate representative(s) or attorney(s) are
required to pre-register their attendance for the 19th AGM to ascertain their eligibility to
participate at the 19th AGM using RPV.
• Login with your user ID (i.e. e-mail address) and password and select the corporate event:
"(REGISTRATION) DELEUM BERHAD 19TH AGM".
• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.
• Select "Register for Remote Participation and Voting".
• Review your registration and proceed to register.
• System will send an e-mailto notify that your registration for remote participation is received
and will be verified.
• After verification of your registration against the Record of Depositors as at 16 May 2024,
the system will send you an e-mailon 21 May 2024 to approve or reject your registration
for remote participation.
(Note: Please allow sufficient time for approval of new user of TIIH Online and registration for the RPV).
Procedure
Action
On the day of the 19th AGM (23 MAY 2024)
3.
Login to TIIH Online
• Login with your user ID and password for remote participation at the 19th AGM at any
time from 9.00 a.m. i.e. 1 hour before the commencement of the 19th AGM on Thursday,
23 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m.
4.
Participate through Live
• Select the corporate event: "(LIVE STREAM MEETING) DELEUM BERHAD 19TH AGM" to
Streaming
engage in the proceeding of the 19th AGM remotely.
• If you have any question for the Chairman/Board, you may use the query box to transmit
your question. If time permits, the Chairman/Board will try to respond to those relevant
questions relating to the businesses to be discussed at the 19th AGM which are submitted
by remote participants during the 19th AGM. You are encouraged to submit questions
before the 19th AGM as priority will be given to questions submitted before the AGM - see
"Pre-Meeting Submission of Questions to the Board of Directors".
5.
Online Remote Voting
• Voting session commences from 10.00 a.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2024 until a time when
the Chairman announces the completion of the voting session of the 19th AGM.
• Select the corporate event: "(REMOTE VOTING) DELEUM BERHAD 19TH AGM" or if you
are on the live stream meeting page, you can select "GO TO REMOTE VOTING PAGE"
button below the Query Box.
• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.
• Select the CDS account that represents your shareholdings.
• Indicate your votes for the resolutions that are tabled for voting.
• Confirm and submit your votes.
6.
End of Remote
• Upon the declaration of the poll results and announcement by the Chairman on closure of
Participation
the 19th AGM, live streaming will end.
Note to users of the RPV:
- Should your registration for the RPV be approved, we will make available to you the rights to join the live stream meeting and to vote remotely. Your login to TIIH Online on the day of meeting will indicate your presence at the virtual meeting.
- The quality of your connection to the live broadcast is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet at your location and the devise you use.
- In the event you encounter any issues with logging-in, connection to the live stream meeting or online voting on the meeting day, kindly call Tricor Help Line at 011-4080 5616 / 011-4080 3168 / 011-4080 3169 / 011-4080 3170 or e-mail to tiih.online@my.tricorglobal.com for assistance.
7. Electronic Lodgement of Proxy Form
The procedures to lodge your proxy form electronically via Tricor's TIIH Online website are summarised below:ProcedureAction i. Steps for Individual Shareholders
- Register as a User with TIIH Online
- Using your computer, please access the website at https://tiih.online. Register as a user under the "e-Services". Please do refer to the tutorial guide posted on the homepage for assistance.
- If you are already a user with TIIH Online, you are not required to register again.
b. Proceed with submission
• After the release of the Notice of Meeting by the Company, login with your user name (i.e.
of Proxy Form
email address) and password.
- Select the corporate event: "Deleum Berhad 19th AGM - Submission of Proxy Form".
- Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.
- Insert your CDS account number and indicate the number of shares for your proxy(s) to vote on your behalf.
- Appoint your proxy(s) and insert the required details of your proxy(s) or appoint Chairman as your proxy.
- Indicate your voting instructions - FOR or AGAINST, otherwise your proxy will decide your vote.
- Review and confirm your proxy(s) appointment.
- Print proxy form for your record.
- Steps for Corporate or Institutional Shareholders
Register as a User with TIIH
• Access TIIH Online at https://tiih.online.
Online
• Under e-Services, the authorised or nominated representative of the corporate or
institutional shareholder selects "Create Account by Representative of Corporate Holder".
• Complete the registration form and upload the required documents.
• Registration will be verified, and you will be notified by email within one to two working
days.
• Proceed to active your account with the temporary password given in the email and re-set
your own password.
Note: The representative of a corporate or institutional shareholder must register as a user
in accordance with the above steps before he/she can subscribe to this corporate holder
electronic proxy submission. Please contact Tricor if you need clarifications on the user
registration.
Proceed with submission of
• Login to TIIH Online at https://tiih.online.
Proxy Form
• Select the corporate event: "Deleum Berhad 19th AGM - Submission of Proxy Form".
• Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions and confirm the Declaration.
• Proceed to download the file format for "Deleum 19th AGM - Submission of Proxy Form"
in accordance with the Guidance Note set therein.
• Prepare the file for the appointment of proxies by inserting the required data.
• Login to TIIH Online, select corporate event: "Deleum Berhad 19th AGM - Submission of
Proxy Form".
• Proceed to upload the duly completed proxy appointment file.
• Select "Submit" to complete your submission.
• Print the confirmation report of your submission for your record.
-
No Recording or Photography
No recording or photography of the AGM proceedings is allowed without the prior written permission of the Company.
- Food Voucher and Door Gift
There will be no distribution of food voucher or door gift to members/proxy/proxies.
- Enquiry
If you have any enquiry prior to the 19th AGM, please contact the following officers during office hours on Mondays to Fridays from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (except on public holidays):
Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd.
General Line
:
+603- 2783 9299
Fax Number
:
+603-2783 9222
:
is.enquiry@my.tricorglobal.com
Contact persons
:
Ms Nur Qaisara Naaila
+603-2783 9272 (Nur.Qaisara.Naaila@my.tricorglobal.com)
Puan Nor Faeayzah
+603-2783 9274 (Nor.Faeayzah@my.tricorglobal.com)
