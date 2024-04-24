CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.1
The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
The Board is responsible for the leadership, corporate governance,
application of the
strategic direction, financial, operational and resource management,
practice
oversight, control, development, and long-term success of the Group.
In discharging its roles and responsibilities, the Board is guided by the
Board Charter which defines the specific duties and responsibilities of
the Board which can be found at the Company's corporate website.
In carrying out its duties and responsibilities, the Board is supported by
three Board Committees, namely Audit Committee ("AC"), Board Risk
Committee ("BRC"), and Joint Remuneration and Nomination
Committee ("JRNC"). These Board Committees also serve to ensure that
there are appropriate checks and balances. Whilst these Board
Committees have the authority to examine matters within their
mandates, they will report to the Board with their decisions and/or
recommendations as the ultimate responsibility for final decision on all
matter lies with the entire Board.
In preparing the strategies and budget for the Group for 2024, 2
meetings were held in October and November 2023 for the Board, the
Group Chief Executive Officer ("GCEO") and Key Senior Management to
discuss the same, taking into account all relevant considerations
including the Group's risk tolerance levels amidst the challenging
operating and trading environment.
Details of the Board's leadership's role and responsibilities are disclosed
in the Corporate Governance Overview Statement on pages 88 to 91 of
the Annual Report.
3
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.2
A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
The Board is led by Tan Sri Dato' Seri Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas, an
application of the
Independent Non-Executive Chairman.
practice
The Chairman is responsible for instilling good governance practices
and leadership of the Board, ensuring its effectiveness in all aspects of
its role and setting its agenda.
He presides over Board meetings and encourages positive contributions
of all Directors at Board meetings and promotes an environment for
open, robust and effective debate between all Board members and
allows for constructive and dissenting views to be freely expressed.
He is primarily responsible for the orderly conduct and effective
working of the Board and acts as a liaison between the Board and
Management. He is responsible to spearhead the productive and
comprehensive discussions among Board members and Management
on strategies, business operations and other plans of the Group.
4
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.3
The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
The position of the Chairman and the GCEO are held by different
application of the
individual.
practice
Tan Sri Dato' Seri Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas, the Independent Non-
Executive Chairman, provides strong leadership to the Board in its
cohesive oversight of Management and ensuring the Board's
effectiveness and standards of conduct while ensuring effective,
transparent and regular communications with shareholders and other
stakeholders.
Mr. Ramanrao bin Abdullah is the GCEO of the Company who is
responsible for strategic direction, operational plan, business
development, overseas the business operations, implement of the
Company's strategic plan, policies and decisions adopted by the Board
to achieve the Company's objective of creating long-term value for its
shareholders.
Their details of respective roles and responsibilities are set out in the
Company's Board Charter which is published on the Company's website
at www.deleum.com
5
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.4
The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee
Note: If the board Chairman is not a member of any of these specified committees, but the board allows the Chairman to participate in any or all of these committees' meetings, by way of invitation, then the status of this practice should be a 'Departure'.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
The Chairman of the Board is not a member of the AC, JRNC and BRC of
application of the
the Company. He did not participate in any of the Board committees'
practice
meeting.
6
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.5
The board is supported by a suitably qualified and competent Company Secretary to provide sound governance advice, ensure adherence to rules and procedures, and advocate adoption of corporate governance best practices.
Application
: Applied
Explanation on
: Presently, the Board is assisted by two (2) competent
Company
application of the
Secretaries who are members of The Malaysian Institute of Chartered
practice
Secretaries and Administrators ("MAICSA"). Both of them are qualified
to act as Company Secretaries under Section 235(2) of the Companies
Act 2016.
The Company Secretaries support the Board in carrying out its fiduciary
duties and stewardship role and play advisory role to the Board,
particularly with regards to compliance with regulatory requirements,
guidelines, legislations, corporate disclosure and governance related
practices.
Following that, all Directors have unrestricted access to the advice and
services of the Company Secretaries.
Role of the Company Secretaries, among others are:
• facilitating Director's induction and assisting in Directors'
training and development;
• monitoring corporate governance developments and advising
the Board on all corporate governance obligations and
development in best practices;
• managing processes for shareholders' meeting;
• communicating with shareholders as appropriate;
• providing
briefing
to
the
Board
on
relevant
correspondences/communications
from
Bursa
Malaysia
Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) and the Securities
Commission from time to time and at quarterly meetings.
Both Company Secretaries possess the necessary skill and knowledge in discharging their duties. They have also attended the relevant continuous professional development programmes as required by the Companies Commission of Malaysia and MAICSA.
7
8
Intended Outcome
Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.
Practice 1.6
Directors receive meeting materials, which are complete and accurate within a reasonable period prior to the meeting. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the minutes are circulated in a timely manner.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
Prior to the meetings, members of the Board are furnished with the
application of the
meeting agenda together with the meeting papers containing
practice
information relevant to the business of the meetings in advance and
within a reasonable period of each meeting to ensure that the Directors
are well informed and have the opportunity to seek additional
information or further clarification as required. Meeting papers are
made available electronically and accessible via Company issued mobile
devices. The papers are also available in hard copies upon request.
The prior circulation of the papers allows the Directors to have
sufficient time to read the papers and to obtain further information,
explanations or clarifications, where necessary, in order that
deliberations at the meetings are focused and constructive.
Where a Director is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may provide
comments on the papers or discuss issues arising directly with the
Chairman and/or GCEO.
The minutes of Board and Board Committee meetings are circulated to
all Directors timely for their review and comment prior to confirmation.
9
Intended Outcome
There is demarcation of responsibilities between the board, board committees and management.
There is clarity in the authority of the board, its committees and individual directors.
Practice 2.1
The board has a board charter which is periodically reviewed and published on the company's website. The board charter clearly identifies-
- the respective roles and responsibilities of the board, board committees, individual directors and management; and
- issues and decisions reserved for the board.
Application
:
Applied
Explanation on
:
The Board Charter is available on the Company's corporate website
application of the
www.deleum.com which sets out, amongst others:
practice
- composition of the Board;
- duties and responsibilities of the Board;
- division of responsibilities and powers between Chairman,
Deputy Chairman and GCEO;
- responsibilities of the Independent Non-Executive Directors
and Senior Independent Director;
- matters reserved for the Board as well as those which the Board
may delegate to the Board Committees, Chief Executive Officer
and Management;
- establishment of Board Committees; and
- processes and procedures for convening Board meetings as
well as operations and processes of the Board to promote the
standards of corporate governance in line with the Group's
shared values.
Matters reserved to the Board, as set out in the Board Charter, includes:
• the overall corporate strategy and direction, business plans and
annual budget including major capital commitments;
• participation in tenders or projects exceeding prescribed value
and any amount outside existing core business;
• material acquisitions and disposals of undertakings and
properties; and
• key policies and the delegation of authority guidelines of the
Company.
10
