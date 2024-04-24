CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

STOCK CODE

:

5132

COMPANY NAME

:

DELEUM BERHAD

FINANCIAL YEAR

:

December 31, 2023

OUTLINE:

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

SECTION B - DISCLOSURES ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES PERSUANT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE GUIDELINES ISSUED BY BANK NEGARA MALAYSIA Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Appendix 4 (Corporate Governance Disclosures) of the Corporate Governance Guidelines issued by Bank Negara Malaysia. This section is only applicable for financial institutions or any other institutions that are listed on the Exchange that are required to comply with the above Guidelines.

1

SECTION A - DISCLOSURE ON MALAYSIAN CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Disclosures in this section are pursuant to Paragraph 15.25 of Bursa Malaysia Listing Requirements.

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.1

The board should set the company's strategic aims, ensure that the necessary resources are in place for the company to meet its objectives and review management performance. The board should set the company's values and standards, and ensure that its obligations to its shareholders and other stakeholders are understood and met.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Board is responsible for the leadership, corporate governance,

application of the

strategic direction, financial, operational and resource management,

practice

oversight, control, development, and long-term success of the Group.

In discharging its roles and responsibilities, the Board is guided by the

Board Charter which defines the specific duties and responsibilities of

the Board which can be found at the Company's corporate website.

In carrying out its duties and responsibilities, the Board is supported by

three Board Committees, namely Audit Committee ("AC"), Board Risk

Committee ("BRC"), and Joint Remuneration and Nomination

Committee ("JRNC"). These Board Committees also serve to ensure that

there are appropriate checks and balances. Whilst these Board

Committees have the authority to examine matters within their

mandates, they will report to the Board with their decisions and/or

recommendations as the ultimate responsibility for final decision on all

matter lies with the entire Board.

In preparing the strategies and budget for the Group for 2024, 2

meetings were held in October and November 2023 for the Board, the

Group Chief Executive Officer ("GCEO") and Key Senior Management to

discuss the same, taking into account all relevant considerations

including the Group's risk tolerance levels amidst the challenging

operating and trading environment.

Details of the Board's leadership's role and responsibilities are disclosed

in the Corporate Governance Overview Statement on pages 88 to 91 of

the Annual Report.

Explanation for

:

departure

2

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

3

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.2

A Chairman of the board who is responsible for instilling good corporate governance practices, leadership and effectiveness of the board is appointed.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Board is led by Tan Sri Dato' Seri Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas, an

application of the

Independent Non-Executive Chairman.

practice

The Chairman is responsible for instilling good governance practices

and leadership of the Board, ensuring its effectiveness in all aspects of

its role and setting its agenda.

He presides over Board meetings and encourages positive contributions

of all Directors at Board meetings and promotes an environment for

open, robust and effective debate between all Board members and

allows for constructive and dissenting views to be freely expressed.

He is primarily responsible for the orderly conduct and effective

working of the Board and acts as a liaison between the Board and

Management. He is responsible to spearhead the productive and

comprehensive discussions among Board members and Management

on strategies, business operations and other plans of the Group.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

4

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.3

The positions of Chairman and CEO are held by different individuals.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The position of the Chairman and the GCEO are held by different

application of the

individual.

practice

Tan Sri Dato' Seri Shamsul Azhar bin Abbas, the Independent Non-

Executive Chairman, provides strong leadership to the Board in its

cohesive oversight of Management and ensuring the Board's

effectiveness and standards of conduct while ensuring effective,

transparent and regular communications with shareholders and other

stakeholders.

Mr. Ramanrao bin Abdullah is the GCEO of the Company who is

responsible for strategic direction, operational plan, business

development, overseas the business operations, implement of the

Company's strategic plan, policies and decisions adopted by the Board

to achieve the Company's objective of creating long-term value for its

shareholders.

Their details of respective roles and responsibilities are set out in the

Company's Board Charter which is published on the Company's website

at www.deleum.com

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

5

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.4

The Chairman of the board should not be a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee

Note: If the board Chairman is not a member of any of these specified committees, but the board allows the Chairman to participate in any or all of these committees' meetings, by way of invitation, then the status of this practice should be a 'Departure'.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Chairman of the Board is not a member of the AC, JRNC and BRC of

application of the

the Company. He did not participate in any of the Board committees'

practice

meeting.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

6

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.5

The board is supported by a suitably qualified and competent Company Secretary to provide sound governance advice, ensure adherence to rules and procedures, and advocate adoption of corporate governance best practices.

Application

: Applied

Explanation on

: Presently, the Board is assisted by two (2) competent

Company

application of the

Secretaries who are members of The Malaysian Institute of Chartered

practice

Secretaries and Administrators ("MAICSA"). Both of them are qualified

to act as Company Secretaries under Section 235(2) of the Companies

Act 2016.

The Company Secretaries support the Board in carrying out its fiduciary

duties and stewardship role and play advisory role to the Board,

particularly with regards to compliance with regulatory requirements,

guidelines, legislations, corporate disclosure and governance related

practices.

Following that, all Directors have unrestricted access to the advice and

services of the Company Secretaries.

Role of the Company Secretaries, among others are:

facilitating Director's induction and assisting in Directors'

training and development;

monitoring corporate governance developments and advising

the Board on all corporate governance obligations and

development in best practices;

managing processes for shareholders' meeting;

communicating with shareholders as appropriate;

providing

briefing

to

the

Board

on

relevant

correspondences/communications

from

Bursa

Malaysia

Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) and the Securities

Commission from time to time and at quarterly meetings.

Both Company Secretaries possess the necessary skill and knowledge in discharging their duties. They have also attended the relevant continuous professional development programmes as required by the Companies Commission of Malaysia and MAICSA.

7

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

8

Intended Outcome

Every company is headed by a board, which assumes responsibility for the company's leadership and is collectively responsible for meeting the objectives and goals of the company.

Practice 1.6

Directors receive meeting materials, which are complete and accurate within a reasonable period prior to the meeting. Upon conclusion of the meeting, the minutes are circulated in a timely manner.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

Prior to the meetings, members of the Board are furnished with the

application of the

meeting agenda together with the meeting papers containing

practice

information relevant to the business of the meetings in advance and

within a reasonable period of each meeting to ensure that the Directors

are well informed and have the opportunity to seek additional

information or further clarification as required. Meeting papers are

made available electronically and accessible via Company issued mobile

devices. The papers are also available in hard copies upon request.

The prior circulation of the papers allows the Directors to have

sufficient time to read the papers and to obtain further information,

explanations or clarifications, where necessary, in order that

deliberations at the meetings are focused and constructive.

Where a Director is unable to attend a meeting, he/she may provide

comments on the papers or discuss issues arising directly with the

Chairman and/or GCEO.

The minutes of Board and Board Committee meetings are circulated to

all Directors timely for their review and comment prior to confirmation.

Explanation for

:

departure

Large companies are required to complete the columns below. Non-large companies are encouraged to complete the columns below.

Measure:

Timeframe:

9

Intended Outcome

There is demarcation of responsibilities between the board, board committees and management.

There is clarity in the authority of the board, its committees and individual directors.

Practice 2.1

The board has a board charter which is periodically reviewed and published on the company's website. The board charter clearly identifies-

  • the respective roles and responsibilities of the board, board committees, individual directors and management; and
  • issues and decisions reserved for the board.

Application

:

Applied

Explanation on

:

The Board Charter is available on the Company's corporate website

application of the

www.deleum.com which sets out, amongst others:

practice

- composition of the Board;

- duties and responsibilities of the Board;

- division of responsibilities and powers between Chairman,

Deputy Chairman and GCEO;

- responsibilities of the Independent Non-Executive Directors

and Senior Independent Director;

- matters reserved for the Board as well as those which the Board

may delegate to the Board Committees, Chief Executive Officer

and Management;

- establishment of Board Committees; and

- processes and procedures for convening Board meetings as

well as operations and processes of the Board to promote the

standards of corporate governance in line with the Group's

shared values.

Matters reserved to the Board, as set out in the Board Charter, includes:

the overall corporate strategy and direction, business plans and

annual budget including major capital commitments;

participation in tenders or projects exceeding prescribed value

and any amount outside existing core business;

material acquisitions and disposals of undertakings and

properties; and

key policies and the delegation of authority guidelines of the

Company.

Explanation for

:

departure

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DELEUM Bhd published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 02:37:02 UTC.