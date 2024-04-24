P R O X Y FO R M
CDS Account No.
Number of Shares Held
Deleum Berhad
Registration No. 200501033500 (715640-T) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
I/We*
NRIC/Passport/Company No.
(Full name in block letters)
of
being a member/members* of DELEUM BERHAD ("the Company"), hereby appoint:-
(Address in full)
Full Name
NRIC No./Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
Address
Telephone no./ Email address
and/or (if more than one (1) proxy)
Full Name
NRIC No./Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
Address
Telephone no./ Email address
or failing him/her, the Chairman of the Meeting as *my/our proxy/proxies to attend, participate and/or vote for *me/us on *my/our behalf at the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting ("19th AGM") of the Company to be held virtually via live streaming from the broadcast venue at Tricor Business Centre, Gemilang Room, Unit 29- 02, Level 29, Tower A, Vertical Business Suite, Avenue 3, Bangsar South, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur and by Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities through meeting platform at the TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online on Thursday, 23 May 2024 at 10:00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof:
Please indicate with an "x" in the spaces provided how you wish your vote to be cast. If no instruction as to voting is given, the Proxy will vote as he or she thinks fit, or abstain from voting at his or her discretion.
First Proxy
Second Proxy
No. Ordinary Resolutions
For Against
For Against
- To re-elect Dato' Izham bin Mahmud as Director.
- To re-elect Mr Ramanrao bin Abdullah as Director.
- To approve the payment of Directors' fees to Non-Executive Directors of the Company up to an amount of RM1,500,000.
- To approve the payment of Directors' benefits to Non-Executive Directors of the Company up to an amount of RM500,000.
- To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
- To authorise the issuance of shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
- To approve the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature.
- To approve the Proposed New Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature.
- To approve the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Authority of up to 10% of the Total Number of Issued Shares in the Company.
- delete whichever is not applicable.
Dated this
day of
2024.
Signature/Common Seal of Shareholder(s)
- The broadcast venue is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Members and proxies will not be allowed to attend this AGM in person at the broadcast venue on the day of the 19th AGM. The Company has appointed Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn. Bhd. ("Tricor") as the Poll Administrator for the 19th AGM to facilitate the Remote Participation and Voting ("RPV") facilities via TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Members and proxies can attend, participate and vote remotely in the meeting via TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online by using RPV facilities. The procedures for members to register, participate and vote remotely via the RPV facilities are provided in the Administrative Guide for the 19th AGM.
- A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the 19th AGM via RPV is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend, participate and vote in his/her stead. A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company. There shall be no restriction as to the qualification of the proxy.
- A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, the appointments shall be invalid unless he/she specifies the proportions of his/her holdings to be represented by each proxy.
- Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined in accordance with the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, it may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each securities account it holds with ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities account.
- Where a member of the Company is an exempt authorised nominee which holds ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one (1) securities account (omnibus account), there is no limit to the number of proxies which the exempt authorised nominee may appoint in respect of each omnibus account it holds.
- Where an authorised nominee appoints two (2) proxies, or where an exempt authorised nominee appoints two (2) or more proxies, the proportion of shareholdings to be represented by each proxy must be specified in the instrument appointing the proxies.
- The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing and certified notarially, or if the appointor is a corporation, under
its Common Seal, or if the corporation does not have Common Seal, the instrument is to be affixed with the rubber stamp and executed by its duly authorised officer or any director.
8. A member who has appointed a proxy or attorney or authorised representative to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM via RPV must request his/her proxy to register himself/herself for RPV at TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please follow the procedures for RPV set out in the Administrative Guide for the 19th AGM.
9. The appointment of a proxy may be made in a hard copy form or by electronic means in the following manner and must be received by the Company not later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m., 48 hours before the time for holding the 19th AGM or at any adjournment thereof, otherwise the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid:
(i) In hard copy form
The original signed Proxy Form must be deposited at the Company's Registered Office at No. 2, Jalan Bangsar Utama 9, Bangsar Utama, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
(ii) Via Tricor Online System (TIIH Online)
The Proxy Form can be electronically submitted via TIIH Online at https://tiih.online. Please follow the procedures set out in the Administrative Guide for the 19th AGM.
10. Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities
Berhad, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 19th AGM will be put to vote by way of poll.
11. For the purpose of determining a member who shall be entitled to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd. to make available to the Company a Record of Depositors as at 16 May 2024 and only a depositor whose name appears on this Record shall be entitled to attend, participate and vote the 19th AGM or appoint proxy or proxies to attend, participate and/or vote in his/her stead.
12. By submitting the duly executed Proxy Form, the member and his/her proxy(ies) consent to the Company (and/or its agents/service providers) collecting, using and disclosing the personal data therein in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 for the purpose of the 19th AGM or any adjournment thereof.
