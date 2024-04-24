The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor, or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing and certified notarially, or if the appointor is a corporation, under

Where an authorised nominee appoints two (2) proxies, or where an exempt authorised nominee appoints two (2) or more proxies, the proportion of shareholdings to be represented by each proxy must be specified in the instrument appointing the proxies.

Where a member of the Company is an exempt authorised nominee which holds ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one (1) securities account (omnibus account), there is no limit to the number of proxies which the exempt authorised nominee may appoint in respect of each omnibus account it holds.

Where a member of the Company is an authorised nominee as defined in accordance with the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, it may appoint not more than two (2) proxies in respect of each securities account it holds with ordinary shares of the Company standing to the credit of the said securities account.

A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than two (2) proxies to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM. Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, the appointments shall be invalid unless he/she specifies the proportions of his/her holdings to be represented by each proxy.

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the 19th AGM via RPV is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend, participate and vote in his/her stead. A proxy may but need not be a member of the Company. There shall be no restriction as to the qualification of the proxy.

The broadcast venue is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 which requires the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. Members and proxies

its Common Seal, or if the corporation does not have Common Seal, the instrument is to be affixed with the rubber stamp and executed by its duly authorised officer or any director.

8. A member who has appointed a proxy or attorney or authorised representative to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM via RPV must request his/her proxy to register himself/herself for RPV at TIIH Online website at https://tiih.online. Please follow the procedures for RPV set out in the Administrative Guide for the 19th AGM.

9. The appointment of a proxy may be made in a hard copy form or by electronic means in the following manner and must be received by the Company not later than Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m., 48 hours before the time for holding the 19th AGM or at any adjournment thereof, otherwise the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid:

(i) In hard copy form

The original signed Proxy Form must be deposited at the Company's Registered Office at No. 2, Jalan Bangsar Utama 9, Bangsar Utama, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

(ii) Via Tricor Online System (TIIH Online)

The Proxy Form can be electronically submitted via TIIH Online at https://tiih.online. Please follow the procedures set out in the Administrative Guide for the 19th AGM.

10. Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities

Berhad, all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 19th AGM will be put to vote by way of poll.

11. For the purpose of determining a member who shall be entitled to attend, participate and vote at the 19th AGM, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd. to make available to the Company a Record of Depositors as at 16 May 2024 and only a depositor whose name appears on this Record shall be entitled to attend, participate and vote the 19th AGM or appoint proxy or proxies to attend, participate and/or vote in his/her stead.

12. By submitting the duly executed Proxy Form, the member and his/her proxy(ies) consent to the Company (and/or its agents/service providers) collecting, using and disclosing the personal data therein in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 for the purpose of the 19th AGM or any adjournment thereof.