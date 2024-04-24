Deleum Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries consist of the provision of gas turbine packages and related services, oilfield equipment and services, servicing of rotating equipment, integrated corrosion, and inspection services. Its Power and Machinery segment mainly consists of sale of gas turbines and related parts, and overhaul of turbines, maintenance and technical services, including complete installation of turnkey for new installations, package renewal and retrofit, and others. Its Oilfield Services segment mainly consists of provision of slickline equipment and services; provision of well intervention and cased hole logging services; and others. Its Integrated Corrosion Solution segment mainly consists of provision of integrated corrosion and inspection services, blasting technology, maintenance, construction and modification maintenance activities, services for tanks, vessels, structures, and piping.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment