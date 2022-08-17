Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Key Executive

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 17, 2022 18:10

Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Key Executive

Announcement Reference SG220817OTHRUYMP

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian

Name Of Person Michael Roberts Wynne

Age 58

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 19/08/2022

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation To pursue personal interests

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 11/02/2019

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Group Head of Engineering and Projects

Role and responsibilities To oversee the Manufacturing Operations (essentially comprising the activities of manufacturing, engineering, chocolate technology and projects), Quality & Assurance, Supply Chain functions and new product development initiatives. Additionally, he is Delfi Group Head of the COVID-19 task force, ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented and adhered too, throughout the Delfi offices & facilities.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details 91,300 ordinary shares in Delfi Limited

Past (for the last 5 years) None