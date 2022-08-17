Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Delfi Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P34   SG1Q25921608

DELFI LIMITED

(P34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-08-17 am EDT
0.7850 SGD    0.00%
06:24aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Key Executive
PU
08/12CGS-CIMB Adjusts Delfi's Price Target to SG$1.28 From SG$1.09, Keeps at Add
MT
08/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Key Executive

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 17, 2022 18:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Key Executive
Announcement Reference SG220817OTHRUYMP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Siau Kuei Lian
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the information below.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Michael Roberts Wynne
Age 58
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 19/08/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation To pursue personal interests
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 11/02/2019
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Group Head of Engineering and Projects
Role and responsibilities To oversee the Manufacturing Operations (essentially comprising the activities of manufacturing, engineering, chocolate technology and projects), Quality & Assurance, Supply Chain functions and new product development initiatives. Additionally, he is Delfi Group Head of the COVID-19 task force, ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented and adhered too, throughout the Delfi offices & facilities.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries None
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes
Shareholding Details 91,300 ordinary shares in Delfi Limited
Past (for the last 5 years) None
Present None

Disclaimer

Delfi Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELFI LIMITED
08/10FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Half Yearly Results
PU
08/10Delfi Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10Delfi Limited Declares Cash Interim Ordinary Dividend for 2022, Payable on September 7,..
CI
05/25DELFI : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 26 April 2022
PU
05/19Food Products Manufacturer Delfi's Q1 Revenue Zooms 11.4%
MT
04/29DELFI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/29DELFI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Analyst Recommendations on DELFI LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 475 M - -
Net income 2022 33,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 97,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart DELFI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delfi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELFI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 0,95 $
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tiong Choon Chuang Executive Director
Ting Tshung Chung Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Francisco Mata-Bruckmann Chairman
Michael Roberts Wynne Head-Manufacturing & Quality
Chay-Kee Tan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFI LIMITED2.61%348
LINDT-10.39%26 172
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-5.69%12 006
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.7.71%1 490
GUAN CHONG-12.50%590
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-23.59%553