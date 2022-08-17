Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Key Executive

|
Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 17, 2022 18:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Cessation of Key Executive
Announcement Reference
SG220817OTHRUYMP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Siau Kuei Lian
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the information below.
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Michael Roberts Wynne
Age
58
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
19/08/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
To pursue personal interests
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
11/02/2019
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Group Head of Engineering and Projects
Role and responsibilities
To oversee the Manufacturing Operations (essentially comprising the activities of manufacturing, engineering, chocolate technology and projects), Quality & Assurance, Supply Chain functions and new product development initiatives. Additionally, he is Delfi Group Head of the COVID-19 task force, ensuring COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented and adhered too, throughout the Delfi offices & facilities.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
None
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
Yes
Shareholding Details
91,300 ordinary shares in Delfi Limited
Past (for the last 5 years)
None
Present
None