Delfi : Change Of Joint Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms. Siau Kuei Lian as Joint Secretary of the Company in place of Mr Richard Tan Kheng Swee with effective from 30 September 2020.

The Board also wishes to take this opportunity to thank Mr Richard Tan Kheng Swee for his past services rendered during his tenure as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

By order of the Board

Chuang Yok Hoa

Joint Company Secretary

25 September 2020