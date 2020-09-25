Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Delfi Limited    P34   SG1Q25921608

DELFI LIMITED

(P34)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/25
0.7 SGD   +1.45%
09/25DELFI : Change Of Joint Company Secretary
PU
09/11DELFI : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/11CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delfi : Change Of Joint Company Secretary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:35pm EDT

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms. Siau Kuei Lian as Joint Secretary of the Company in place of Mr Richard Tan Kheng Swee with effective from 30 September 2020.

The Board also wishes to take this opportunity to thank Mr Richard Tan Kheng Swee for his past services rendered during his tenure as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

By order of the Board

Chuang Yok Hoa

Joint Company Secretary

25 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delfi Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DELFI LIMITED
09/25DELFI : Change Of Joint Company Secretary
PU
09/11DELFI : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
09/11CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
08/21DELFI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/15DELFI : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/15DELFI : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 30 April 2020
PU
05/04DELFI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27DELFI : Questions From Shareholders In Relation To The Annual Report 2019
PU
04/17DELFI : Live Webcast Of Annual General Meeting On 30 April 2020
PU
04/09ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 416 M - -
Net income 2020 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 4,29%
Capitalization 311 M 310 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart DELFI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delfi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELFI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,65 $
Last Close Price 0,51 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tiong Choon Chuang Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pedro Francisco Mata-Bruckmann Chairman
Ting Tshung Chung Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relation
Seok Bee Lim Head-Food Safety, Research & Development
Davinder Singh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELFI LIMITED-30.00%306
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-4.33%20 596
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-6.45%11 808
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-20.80%1 974
GUAN CHONG8.77%831
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-26.44%737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group