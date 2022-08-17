Log in
    P34   SG1Q25921608

DELFI LIMITED

(P34)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-08-17 am EDT
0.7850 SGD    0.00%
06:24aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Key Executive
PU
08/12CGS-CIMB Adjusts Delfi's Price Target to SG$1.28 From SG$1.09, Keeps at Add
MT
08/10CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
Delfi : Key Management Change

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Key Management change

SINGAPORE - 17 August 2022 - Mainboard listed chocolate confectionery company, Delfi Limited ("Delfi", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the stepping down of Mr. Michael Roberts Wynne ("Mike"), the Group's Head of Engineering and Projects, who after more than 20 years in Asia, has decided to return to Europe with his family to pursue his personal interests. Mike has been a key executive of the Company for the past 3 years and his last day will be the 19th of August 2022.

Delfi's CEO, Mr. John Chuang, said "Since joining Delfi, Mike has made a valuable contribution to the Group, in particular helping us in leading our battle against COVID-19 as head of our COVID task force in the last two years. The Board and I would like to thank Mike for his contributions".

Mr. Tan Chay Kee ("Chay Kee"), the Group's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), will now lead the Group's engineering and projects, in addition to his role in operations, manufacturing, supply chain and food safety. Chay Kee reports to Delfi's CEO Mr. John Chuang, assisting him in leading the operations in manufacturing, supply chain, and food safety, strengthening our engineering efforts and managing important projects that are critical to our growing confectionery business.

Details and declaration of Mr. Michael Roberts Wynne as required under Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited are contained in separate announcements made today.

# # #

ABOUT DELFI LIMITED

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the SGX-ST since 5 November 2004, Delfi Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") manufactures and/or distributes branded consumer products that are sold in over 17 countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, the Philippines and China.

Formerly called Petra Foods Limited until an official name change that took effect on 9 May 2016, Delfi has an established portfolio of chocolate confectionery brands which are household names in Indonesia. Its flagship brands in Indonesia include "SilverQueen" and "Ceres" that were introduced in the 1950s and "Delfi" in the 1980s. In addition, the Group also distributes a portfolio of well-known agency brands in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Group was awarded the top spot in the annual Singapore Enterprise 50 Award in 2003 and was recognized as the "Best Newly Listed Singapore Company in 2004" in AsiaMoney's Best Managed Companies Poll 2004. It was named the "Enterprise of the Year 2004" by the 20th Singapore Business Awards on 30 March 2005 and was named one of "Singapore's 15 Most Valuable Brands" in November 2005 by IE Singapore.

Over the years, Delfi Limited has clinched awards in various categories at the annual Singapore Corporate Awards. The Group won a Silver award for its inaugural annual report in the "Best Annual Report/Newly Listed Company" category in 2006. In April 2009, it clinched a Gold award in the "Best Annual Report/Companies with $300 million to less than $1 billion in market capitalization" category. In May 2010, it bagged two Silver awards for "Best Managed Board" and "Best Investor Relations" under the "companies with $300 million to less than $1 billion in market capitalization" category. In 2015, the Group begged a Bronze award for "Best Managed Board" under the "companies with S$1 billion and above in market capitalization" category.

Delfi Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Chuang, was also recognized for his leadership and management of the Group. He was named "Best Chief Executive Officer" at the 2011 Singapore Corporate Awards, "Businessman of the Year" at the 2012 Singapore Business Awards and he was one of the recipients of the SG50 Outstanding Chinese Business Pioneers Awards in 2015.

Disclaimer

Delfi Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
