Delfi : Key Management Change

ABOUT DELFI LIMITED

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the SGX-ST since 5 November 2004, Delfi Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") manufactures and/or distributes branded consumer products that are sold in over 17 countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, the Philippines and China.

Formerly called Petra Foods Limited until an official name change that took effect on 9 May 2016, Delfi has an established portfolio of chocolate confectionery brands which are household names in Indonesia. Its flagship brands in Indonesia include "SilverQueen" and "Ceres" that were introduced in the 1950s and "Delfi" in the 1980s. In addition, the Group also distributes a portfolio of well-known agency brands in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Group was awarded the top spot in the annual Singapore Enterprise 50 Award in 2003 and was recognized as the "Best Newly Listed Singapore Company in 2004" in AsiaMoney's Best Managed Companies Poll 2004. It was named the "Enterprise of the Year 2004" by the 20th Singapore Business Awards on 30 March 2005 and was named one of "Singapore's 15 Most Valuable Brands" in November 2005 by IE Singapore.

Over the years, Delfi Limited has clinched awards in various categories at the annual Singapore Corporate Awards. The Group won a Silver award for its inaugural annual report in the "Best Annual Report/Newly Listed Company" category in 2006. In April 2009, it clinched a Gold award in the "Best Annual Report/Companies with $300 million to less than $1 billion in market capitalization" category. In May 2010, it bagged two Silver awards for "Best Managed Board" and "Best Investor Relations" under the "companies with $300 million to less than $1 billion in market capitalization" category. In 2015, the Group begged a Bronze award for "Best Managed Board" under the "companies with S$1 billion and above in market capitalization" category.

Delfi Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Chuang, was also recognized for his leadership and management of the Group. He was named "Best Chief Executive Officer" at the 2011 Singapore Corporate Awards, "Businessman of the Year" at the 2012 Singapore Business Awards and he was one of the recipients of the SG50 Outstanding Chinese Business Pioneers Awards in 2015.

