Delfi : Notice Of Record And Payment Dates For Final Dividend

NOTICE OF RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES

FOR FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to the shareholders' approval to the final dividend of 2.00 US cents (equivalent to 2.64 Singapore cents) per ordinary share and a special dividend of 0.72 US cents (equivalent to 0.95 Singapore cents) per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2023, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of Delfi Limited (the "Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore Time) on 4 May 2023 ("Record Date") for the preparation of dividend warrants.

The final and special dividends, if approved by the shareholders, will be payable on 15 May 2023.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered to determine entitlements to the final and special dividends.

In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the final and special dividends will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the final and special dividends entitlement to the CDP account holders in accordance with its normal practice.

By Order of the Board

Siau Kuei Lian

Company Secretary

27 February 2023