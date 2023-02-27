Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Delfi Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    P34   SG1Q25921608

DELFI LIMITED

(P34)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  12:10:38 2023-02-28 am EST
0.9950 SGD   +6.99%
02/27Delfi : Notice Of Record And Payment Dates For Final Dividend
PU
02/17UOB Kay Hian Research Starts Delfi at Buy With SG$1.42 Price Target
MT
01/16Banco BPM supports Mare Group with EUR5 million loan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delfi : Notice Of Record And Payment Dates For Final Dividend

02/27/2023 | 10:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES

FOR FINAL AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to the shareholders' approval to the final dividend of 2.00 US cents (equivalent to 2.64 Singapore cents) per ordinary share and a special dividend of 0.72 US cents (equivalent to 0.95 Singapore cents) per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 April 2023, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of Delfi Limited (the "Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. (Singapore Time) on 4 May 2023 ("Record Date") for the preparation of dividend warrants.

The final and special dividends, if approved by the shareholders, will be payable on 15 May 2023.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902 up to 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be registered to determine entitlements to the final and special dividends.

In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP"), the final and special dividends will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the final and special dividends entitlement to the CDP account holders in accordance with its normal practice.

By Order of the Board

Siau Kuei Lian

Company Secretary

27 February 2023

Disclaimer

Delfi Limited published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 03:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELFI LIMITED
02/27Delfi : Notice Of Record And Payment Dates For Final Dividend
PU
02/17UOB Kay Hian Research Starts Delfi at Buy With SG$1.42 Price Target
MT
01/16Banco BPM supports Mare Group with EUR5 million loan
AN
01/13Sky glows orange after Lithuania pipeline blast
RE
2022Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
2022Delfi : Appointment Of Independent Director And Changes In Composition Of The Board And Au..
PU
2022Change - Announcement Of Appointment : : Appointment Of Independent Director
PU
2022Delfi Limited Appoints Graham Nicholas Lee as Independent Director and Member of the Au..
CI
2022CGS-CIMB Adjusts Delfi's Price Target to SG$1.26 From SG$1.28, Keeps at Add
MT
2022Geopolitical Tensions Drag Singapore Shares Lower; ST Engineering Climbs 2%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELFI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 471 M - -
Net income 2022 34,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 89,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,59%
Capitalization 422 M 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart DELFI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Delfi Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELFI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Average target price 0,98 $
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tiong Choon Chuang Executive Director
Ting Tshung Chung Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Francisco Mata-Bruckmann Chairman
Chay-Kee Tan Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Michael Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFI LIMITED18.71%417
LINDT9.58%25 762
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG5.36%11 238
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.1.15%1 372
GUAN CHONG7.92%675
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)7.48%611