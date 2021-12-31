Log in
    P34   SG1Q25921608

DELFI LIMITED

(P34)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/30 11:04:37 pm
0.765 SGD   +1.32%
DELFI : Retirement Of Joint Company Secretary
PU
11/21Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"
RE
11/16Delfi Posts Rise in Q2 Revenue, Earnings
MT
Delfi : Retirement Of Joint Company Secretary

12/31/2021 | 12:17am EST
RETIREMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the retirement of Ms Chuang Yok Hoa as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021.

The Board also wishes to take this opportunity to thank Ms Chuang Yok Hoa for her past services rendered during her tenure as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

Following the retirement of Ms Chuang Yok Hoa, Ms Siau Kuei Lian shall remain as the Company Secretary of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Siau Kuei Lian

Company Secretary

31 December 2021

Delfi Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 407 M - -
Net income 2021 20,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 341 M 341 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 48,1%
