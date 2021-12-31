Delfi : Retirement Of Joint Company Secretary

__________________________________________________________________________
RETIREMENT OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY
The Board of Directors of Delfi Limited ("Company") wishes to announce the retirement of Ms Chuang Yok Hoa as Joint Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 31 December 2021.
The Board also wishes to take this opportunity to thank Ms Chuang Yok Hoa for her past services rendered during her tenure as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.
Following the retirement of Ms Chuang Yok Hoa, Ms Siau Kuei Lian shall remain as the Company Secretary of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Siau Kuei Lian
Company Secretary
31 December 2021
