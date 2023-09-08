"We are very pleased with the Group's excellent performance this half-year. I would like to sincerely thank all the teams for their unwavering commitment and involvement during the first half of the year. With double-digit business growth, we continue to outperform our benchmark global automotive market, supported by our core positions in the world's leading cable

Delfingen (Euronext Paris, ISIN: FR0000054132), a global auto parts manufacturer, leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes, posted its results for the first half

Delfingen posted a current operating margin of 6.8% in the first half of 2023 and raised its annual target

companies. The first half of the year was also marked by the acquisitions of REIKU and AHN Chem, allowing us to strengthen our position in Germany and South Korea and accelerate our diversification into the high-potential industrial market. Finally, in this context of strong growth, the control of our production costs in an inflationary environment has led to a significant improvement in our profitability. This leads us, after already revising our annual revenue target upward to €465m in May, to increase the current operating margin target, which is now expected to be 6.5% for 2023".

Strong revenue growth of +15% in H1 2023

Delfingen posted revenue growth of +14.7% in the first half of 2023 (+13.8% at constant scope and exchange rates) to €233.9M, including the contribution in the second quarter of the year from REIKU GmbH and AHN Chem Co. Ldt, for €3.9M, whose acquisitions were completed in early April. The Group benefited from the growth of its two Mobility and Industrial business lines in all the regions where it operates.

Sales derived from the Mobility business line (84% of revenue for the half year) totalled €197.6M, an increase of +13.0% (+13.8% at constant scope and exchange rates). The textile sheath business line, one of the Group's main growth drivers, confirmed its potential, recording revenue of €39.8M, up +37%. This performance allows Delfingen to move from no. 3 to no. 2 in textile applications for mobility worldwide.

Sales derived from the Industry business line (16% of revenue for the half year), one of the Group's development priorities, totalled €36.3M, an increase of +25.1% (+14.1% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Growth of the current operating margin to 6.8%

Under the combined effect of growth in activity, control of transport costs and energy, the improvement in its operating performance and this despite strong wage increases to offset the effects of inflation, current operating income increased by +45.5% to €16.0M in the first half of 2023, resulting in a current operating margin of 6.8%, compared with 5.4% in the first half of 2022.

After accounting for non-recurring costs, for €1.5M, mainly related to acquisition costs and allocation of the purchase prices of REIKU and AHN Chem, operating income came to €14.4M, up +75.6%.

Financial income recorded a financial expense of €4.4M, of which €3.3M related to net financial debt costs and €1.1M in foreign exchange results. The €3M tax expense includes an effective tax rate of 29.7% versus 54% at June 30, 2022.

Thus, the net income (Group share) doubled, amounting to €7.0M, representing a net margin of 3% of revenue.

A solid financial structure

The balance sheet shows a total of €398.8M at June 30, 2023, up +13% over December 31, 2022. Equity, Group share, amounted to €149.7M, an increase of +3%.

Net financial debt stood at €151.5M at June 30, 2023, versus €128.3M at December 31, 2022 (of which €28.7M related to IFRS 16 debt). Excluding debts related to the acquisitions of REIKU and Ahn Chem, and before IFRS restatement, net financial debt would have been €86.9M, down €10.3M compared with December 31, 2022.

The strong growth in activity enabled Delfingen to generate free cash flow of €17.7M over the period, multiplied by €4.1M compared with the first half of 2022, and to reduce its working capital requirement by €10.1M between December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

