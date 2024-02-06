Delfingen: margin target lowered for 2023

Despite an increase in sales, Delfingen Industry has lowered its operating margin target for 2023 from 6.5% to around 6%, due to weaker activity at the end of the year. Its operating income before non-recurring items would nevertheless be up by 30%.



The group has announced sales for 2023 of 456.7 million euros, up by 9.5% (+9.6% on a like-for-like basis), including increases of +8.3% and +16.4% respectively in its two activities, mobility and industrial.



Despite the slowdown observed at the end of the year, Delfingen continued to outperform the global automotive market (+1 point). The textile business also confirmed its potential as a growth driver, with sales up 22.6% to €80 million.



