    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
DelfinGroup : AS DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the unaudited financial results of 2021

02/21/2022 | 10:51am EST
DelfinGroup
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange AS DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the unaudited financial results of 2021

AS DelfinGroup invites investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on March 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM. To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by Chairman of the Management board Didzis Ādmīdiņš and Chief Financial Officer Aldis Umblejs. During the webinar AS DelfinGroup representatives will analyze the unaudited financial results of Q4 and 12 months of 2021 and inform about other key developments in the Company. Q&A session will follow after the presentation.

You are welcome to send in your questions to the company until March 1 to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.comor submit them through the registration link below.

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9191226036515124750. After filling in the application form, you will receive a link to the webinar and instructions to your specified e-mail. When connecting to the Nasdaq Baltic webinar for the first time, you will need to download the app. Further, to join webinars on the stock exchange platform, you will not need to download the app again.

About AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35,000 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 AS DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, AS DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2020, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 34.6 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 9.3 million, with profits before income tax for dividends EUR 4.65 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
