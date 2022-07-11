DelfinGroup : AS DelfinGroup registers new unsecured notes issue in amount of EUR 10 million

On 7 July 2022, AS DelfinGroup has submitted documents to Nasdaq CSD, in order to register new unsecured notes issue with the following characteristics:

ISIN LV0000850055 Type of security Unsecured notes Issue size EUR 10,000,000 Nominal value of 1 note EUR 1,000 Annual coupon rate 3M EURIBOR + 8.75% Coupon payment frequency Monthly Maturity 25 September 2024 Principal repayment At maturity Minimum subscription amount EUR 100,000

Notes issue will be structured as a private placement with EUR 100,000 minimum investment.

Notes issue is arranged by Signet Bank AS.

About AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 AS DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, AS DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs

AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv