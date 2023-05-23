Advanced search
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-05-21
1.385 LVL   -1.07%
02:07pDelfingroup : Banknote develops new service - remote purchasing of pre-owned goods
PU
08:57aDelfingroup : The offer period for DelfinGroup shares has started on Nasdaq Riga stock exchange
PU
05/18Delfingroup : Draft resolutions of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 1 June 2023
PU
DelfinGroup : Banknote develops new service - remote purchasing of pre-owned goods

05/23/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
DelfinGroup
Inside information Banknote develops new service - remote purchasing of pre-owned goods

To make it easier for people to re-sell pre-owned and slightly pre-owned goods and motivate people to follow the circular economy principles, Banknote, the circular economy retail network owned by DelfinGroup, is the first to offer purchasing goods remotely.

From today, people can sell items that are no longer in use but are still functioning remotely on Banknote website, thus both supporting circular economy principles and earning money. After the seller fills out an application form and receives an evaluation for the item online, the remote buying will be organised through DPD Pickup Station in cooperation with DPD. Banknote covers the shipping costs.

"Based on sustainability principles, we have already developed the largest and most accessible circular economy retail network in Latvia, Banknote, with more than 90 in-person branches, but one of DelfinGroup focuses is the digital development of our services. Our mission is to find convenient ways to help people develop new environmentally friendly habits. Remote purchasing of goods is one of these unique approaches, making the process significantly easier and less time-consuming," explains Didzis Ādmīdiņš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

D. Ādmīdiņš also emphasises that this service will facilitate the possibility for people to sell items that are no longer needed in the household. "Our society benefits in at least three ways from the re-circulation of goods. Firstly, if an item is no longer used in a household, it can be sold, freeing up space and providing a financial benefit. Secondly, the item sold may still be useful to someone else, paying less for it and allowing the item to serve its full lifecycle. Finally, it reduces the production and circulation of new goods, resulting in a lower environmental impact," says the company's CEO.

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 73.5 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 3.9 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 1.8 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 18:06:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
