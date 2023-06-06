DelfinGroup : Changes to the Management Board of DelfinGroup

Strengthening innovation development as a strategic priority for the company, financial technology and innovation expert Nauris Bloks has been appointed to the Management Board of the Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup. The change in the Management Board is in line with DelfinGroup strategy to continue its growth by strengthening it with new innovative fintech solutions.

As a result of the changes in composition, DelfinGroup Management Board is now composed of Didzis Ādmīdiņš, Chairman of the Management Board, as well as members of the Management Board Aldis Umblejs, Sanita Pudnika and Nauris Bloks.

Nauris Bloks is the Chief Innovation Officer of DelfinGroup since September 2022. Nauris focuses on implementing fintech solutions and creating new customer experiences.

"Our goal is to strengthen DelfinGroup position as an innovative financial services provider by purposefully introducing new, simple, customer-oriented and technology-driven financial services. The change in the Management Board,bringing in Nauris Bloks, a strong industry professional with international experience, is a win-win for both the company and the shareholders, as we will be able to work together to achieve increasingly ambitious business development goals in the long term. Nauris Bloks has already improved many processes in the company in the areas of innovation and technology, but we also have big plans for the future. I want to add that on Nauris' initiative, DelfinGroup has also started a close cooperation with the BA School of Business and Finance and Riga Technical University in the field of studies and research, working to ensure that the quality of Latvian education goes hand in hand with the requirements of the labour market," explains Didzis Ādmīdiņš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

"DelfinGrouphas experienced significant growth in recent years, which confirms the company's high potential. I am delighted to join a strong management team under whose leadership the company has already delivered very strong business results. Deliberate innovative thinking is a priority for DelfinGroup and the company's rapid growth is underpinned by its ability to provide customers with the products and services they need and want. I see future potential in complementing this with customer-friendly solutions using the latest technology and design trends," Nauris Bloks, member of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

Nauris Bloks adds that his focus will be on strengthening the overall innovation process in the company, promoting a development-oriented mindset in all areas. His goal is to implement the latest solutions and management of various processes proven in practice by international technology companies. The implementation of these solutions permeates all areas of the company - customer service, product development, and software development, which in the long term will allow the company to assume even higher growth rates and ensure continuous development in all business segments. He will also promote an innovation-driven corporate culture to achieve the company's ambitious goals in both the short and long term.

For six years, Nauris had been working in the fintech industry company TWINO, where he managed the IT support, infrastructure, and development teams. For the last four years, he was Chief Technology Officer (CTO), responsible for IT in all countries of the company's operations, IT strategy, innovation, IT teams, and various development projects. Under the leadership of Nauris, new lending, AML, accounting, investment, and other systems were introduced, IT infrastructure was transferred to cloud services, IT management was optimized and streamlined, and several development projects were implemented.

Before that, Nauris held administrative positions for eight years and was a project manager in introducing intelligent vehicles in Rigas satiksme.

Nauris has qualified as an e-business and e-commerce specialist at the University of Latvia. In addition, the certificate of data protection specialist of the Data State Inspection has been obtained. Furthermore, Nauris is a Professional Board Member of the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance and a certified business analyst of the International Institute of Business Analysis.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 73.5 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 3.9 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 1.8 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

