Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. DelfinGroup AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2022-06-19
1.424 LVL   +0.28%
02:14aDELFINGROUP : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
06/20DELFINGROUP : Last year AS DelfinGroup prevented 10 793 tons of additional emissions
PU
06/10DELFINGROUP : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 10 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DelfinGroup : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup

06/21/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AS DelfinGroup (DGR1R, ISIN: LV0000101806) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 28, 2022 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is June 27, 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS DelfinGroup will pay dividend 0.0155 EUR per share on June 29, 2022.

AS DelfinGroup confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2022.

Subscribe to AS DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 AS DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, AS DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELFINGROUP AS
02:14aDELFINGROUP : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
06/20DELFINGROUP : Last year AS DelfinGroup prevented 10 793 tons of additional emissions
PU
06/10DELFINGROUP : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup d..
PU
05/26DELFINGROUP : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinG..
PU
05/26DELFINGROUP : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinG..
PU
05/26DELFINGROUP : AS DelfinGroup issues new bonds in the amount of 10 million euros
PU
05/26DELFINGROUP : AS DelfinGroup issues new bonds in the amount of 10 million euros
PU
05/12DelfinGroup AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02DELFINGROUP : updates its strategy and forecasts stable development for the next three yea..
PU
04/29CORRECTION : Resolutions of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup of 29 Apr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,2 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 34,1 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64,5 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Chart DELFINGROUP AS
Duration : Period :
DelfinGroup AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,42 €
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS1.71%68
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-21.64%41 916
ORIX CORPORATION-2.60%20 160
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.57%14 990
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED18.93%6 751
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-63.95%5 220