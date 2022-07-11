DelfinGroup : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup (DGR1R, ISIN: LV0000101806) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 14, 2022 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 13, 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS DelfinGroup will pay dividend 0.0276 EUR per share on July 15, 2022.

AS DelfinGroup confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2020 and 2021.

About AS DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 300 AS DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, AS DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs

AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv