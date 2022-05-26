DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 10 June 2022

To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.

per share, from the profit of the first quarter of 2022 of AS DelfinGroup.

To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 27 June 2022. To set that the dividend record date shall be 28 June 2022. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 29 June 2022.

To authorize the Management Board of AS DelfinGroup to sign the agreement with the elected auditor for the audit of the Annual Report of AS DelfinGroup for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024.

To determine the total remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 in the amount of EUR 170 900 (excluding VAT).

To elect SIA KPMG Baltics (commercial company licence No. 55) as the auditor of the Annual Report of AS DelfinGroup for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024.