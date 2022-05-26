DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 10 June 2022
1. Approval of the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.
To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 702 453.71, namely EUR 0.0155 per share, from the profit of the first quarter of 2022 of AS DelfinGroup.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 27 June 2022. To set that the dividend record date shall be 28 June 2022. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 29 June 2022.
3. Election of the auditor and determination of remuneration for the auditor.
1) To elect SIA KPMG Baltics (commercial company licence No. 55) as the auditor of the Annual Report of AS DelfinGroup for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024.
2) To determine the total remuneration for the auditor for audit of the Annual Report for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024 in the amount of EUR 170 900 (excluding VAT).
3) To authorize the Management Board of AS DelfinGroup to sign the agreement with the elected auditor for the audit of the Annual Report of AS DelfinGroup for the year 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The Management Board of AS Delfingroup
About AS DelfinGroup
AS DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 AS DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, AS DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders.In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before tax EUR 5.2 million.The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.