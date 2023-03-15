DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 29 March 2023
Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 29 March 2023
1. Approval of the Company's Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2022.
To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 838 412.49 or EUR 0.0185 per share, from the profit of the fourth quarter of 2022 of AS DelfinGroup.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 13 April 2023. To set that the dividend record date shall be 14 April 2023. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 17 April 2023.
3. Amendments to the Company's Dividend Policy.
To approve the following amendments to AS DelfinGroup Dividend Policy:
"4.1. Annual dividends shall be paid after the General meeting has approved the audited annual report of the Company."
About DelfinGroup DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.
