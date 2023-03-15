Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. DelfinGroup AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-03-13
1.504 LVL   +0.27%
10:20aDelfingroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 29 March 2023
PU
03/14Delfingroup : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
03/01Delfingroup : Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 29 March 2023

03/15/2023 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DelfinGroup
Inside information Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 29 March 2023
1. Approval of the Company's Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2022.
To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 838 412.49 or EUR 0.0185 per share, from the profit of the fourth quarter of 2022 of AS DelfinGroup.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 13 April 2023. To set that the dividend record date shall be 14 April 2023. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 17 April 2023.

3. Amendments to the Company's Dividend Policy.

To approve the following amendments to AS DelfinGroup Dividend Policy:

"4.1. Annual dividends shall be paid after the General meeting has approved the audited annual report of the Company."


Attached:
1. Voting form.
2. New version to the Dividend Policy No 12PL10 - 3.
3. Extract of AS DelfinGroup Supervisory Board meeting minutes.

The Management Board of AS DelfinGroup


Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About DelfinGroup
DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments:
Dividend_policy_12PL10-3.pdf
Extract_Resolutions of shareholdersmeeting_divid_p.pdf
Extract_Resolutions of shareholdersmeeting.pdf
Voting form.docx

Attachments

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DELFINGROUP AS
10:20aDelfingroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinG..
PU
03/14Delfingroup : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilit..
PU
03/01Delfingroup : Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
02/28Delfingroup : renews the set financial goals until 2024 and sets forecasts for 2025
PU
02/27Delfingroup : Notification on convocation of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS D..
PU
02/27DelfinGroup AS Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27DelfinGroup AS Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Delfingroup : Last year, the profit of DelfinGroup increased by 40%
PU
02/22Delfingroup : invites to join its webinar about the financial results for 12 months of 202..
PU
01/05Delfingroup : business results for Q4 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33,5 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,2 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Chart DELFINGROUP AS
Duration : Period :
DelfinGroup AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50 €
Average target price 1,90 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS1.48%73
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-12.83%42 015
ORIX CORPORATION3.68%19 115
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-7.30%13 312
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED2.80%7 425
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-10.16%5 640