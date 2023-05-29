Advanced search
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-05-25
1.375 LVL   -0.36%
PU
PU
PU
DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 12 June 2023

05/29/2023 | 09:59am EDT
DelfinGroup
Inside information Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 12 June 2023
1. Approval of the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - March 2023.
To approve the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - March 2023, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 802 156.81or EUR 0.0177 per share, from the profit of the first quarter of 2023 of AS DelfinGroup.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 28 June2023. To set that the dividend record date shall be 29 June2023. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 30June2023.
Attached:
1. Voting form.
2. Extract from the minutes of the supervisory board meeting.
The Management Board of AS Delfingroup
About DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 73.5 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 3.9 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 1.8 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments:
Supervidory Board meeting minutes.pdf
Voting form.docx

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 13:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer