DelfinGroup : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 12 June 2023
05/29/2023 | 09:59am EDT
Inside information
Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 12 June 2023
1. Approval of the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - March 2023.
To approve the Company's Unaudited consolidated interim report January - March 2023, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of AS DelfinGroup.
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR802 156.81or EUR0.0177per share, from the profit of the first quarter of 2023 of AS DelfinGroup.
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be28 June2023. To set that the dividend record date shall be29 June2023. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 30June2023.
Attached: 1. Voting form. 2. Extract from the minutes of the supervisory board meeting.
