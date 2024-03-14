1)

To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR

648 898.32 or EUR 0.0143

per share, from the profit of the fourth quarter of 2023 of AS DelfinGroup.

2)

To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be

12 April

2024. To set that the dividend record date shall be

15 April

2024. To set that the dividend payment date shall be

17 April

2024.

4.

Changes to the Company's Supervisory Board remuneration.

Approve changes in the monthly gross remuneration for AS DelfinGroup Supervisory Board members for the year 2024 in accordance with Appendix no. 1.