DelfinGroup : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6 months 2022

JSC DelfinGroup invites investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on August 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM. To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by Member of the Management board and Chief Financial Officer Aldis Umblejs and Member of the Management board and Chief Operating Officer Sanita Zitmane. During the webinar JSC DelfinGroup representatives will analyze the unaudited financial results of 6 months 2022 and inform about other key developments in the Company. Q&A session will follow after the presentation.

You are welcome to send in your questions to the company until August 10 to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.comor submit them through the registration link below.

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kMvONrC8Tx6t21mcbqEH4Q.After filling in the application form, you will receive a link to the webinar and instructions to your specified e-mail.

About JSC DelfinGroup

JSC DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by the professional team of more than 300 JSC DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, JSC DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs

JSC DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

