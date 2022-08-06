Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. DelfinGroup AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2022-08-04
1.500 LVL   +2.88%
01:54aDELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6 months 2022
PU
08/04DELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6 months 2022
PU
07/11DELFINGROUP : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DelfinGroup : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6 months 2022

08/06/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DelfinGroup
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6 months 2022

JSC DelfinGroup invites investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on August 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM. To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by Member of the Management board and Chief Financial Officer Aldis Umblejs and Member of the Management board and Chief Operating Officer Sanita Zitmane. During the webinar JSC DelfinGroup representatives will analyze the unaudited financial results of 6 months 2022 and inform about other key developments in the Company. Q&A session will follow after the presentation.

You are welcome to send in your questions to the company until August 10 to e-mail: ieva.unda@nasdaq.comor submit them through the registration link below.

To sign up for the webinar, please use the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kMvONrC8Tx6t21mcbqEH4Q.After filling in the application form, you will receive a link to the webinar and instructions to your specified e-mail.

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About JSC DelfinGroup

JSC DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by the professional team of more than 300 JSC DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, JSC DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
JSC DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELFINGROUP AS
01:54aDELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6..
PU
08/04DELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6..
PU
07/11DELFINGROUP : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
07/11DELFINGROUP : AS DelfinGroup registers new unsecured notes issue in amount of EUR 10 milli..
PU
07/06DELFINGROUP : AS DelfinGroup results for Q2 2022
PU
06/21DelfinGroup AS Approves Distribution of the Profit for 2021, Payable on 15 July 2022
CI
06/21DELFINGROUP : AS DelfinGroup raises 10 million euros in bonds and lists them on Nasdaq Fir..
PU
06/21AS DelfinGroup Approves Extraordinary Dividend for 2022, Payable on June 29, 2022
CI
06/21DELFINGROUP : Dividend payment ex-date of AS DelfinGroup
PU
06/20DELFINGROUP : Last year AS DelfinGroup prevented 10 793 tons of additional emissions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,2 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 34,1 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float -
Chart DELFINGROUP AS
Duration : Period :
DelfinGroup AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50 €
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS7.14%69
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.68%55 762
ORIX CORPORATION-5.01%19 903
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-26.92%16 264
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED48.10%7 916
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-49.65%7 589