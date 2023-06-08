DelfinGroup : Notification of major shareholdings

On 6 June 2023 SIA L24 Finance and SIA EC finance changes in the volume of voting rights reached the prescribed reporting threshold.

The number of AS DelfinGroup shares owned by SIA L24 Finance is 21 809 501 or 48.12%.

The number of AS DelfinGroup shares owned by SIA EC finance is 6 775 560 or 14.95%.

Additional information is available in the attached documents.

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 73.5 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 3.9 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 1.8 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:

Aldis Umblejs,

DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv



Attachments:

Notifications of major shareholdings.zip



