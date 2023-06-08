Advanced search
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-06-06
1.390 LVL   +0.72%
07:23aDelfingroup : Notification of major shareholdings
07:23aDelfingroup : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06/06DelfinGroup AS Appoints Nauris Bloks to the Management Board
DelfinGroup : Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06/08/2023
DelfinGroup
Managers' Transactions Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AS DelfinGroup has received a notification from member of the supervisory board on notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (notifications in attachment).

The seller is deemed an insider under EU legal acts and local securities law.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In the first quarter of 2023, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 73.5 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 3.9 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 1.8 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs,
DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments:
SIA_AE_Consulting_Disclosure of persons discharging managerial responsibilities.pdf
SIA_EC finance_Disclosure of persons discharging managerial responsibilities.pdf

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 11:22:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 42,4 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 63,0 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
