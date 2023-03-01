DelfinGroup
Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar
On March 1 DelfinGroup organized Investor Conference Webinar.
During the webinar, the Chairman of the Management Board Didzis Ādmīdiņš and Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer Aldis Umblejs presented the unaudited financial results of 12 months of 2022 and informed about other key developments in the Company, as well as answered participants' questions.
To watch the webinar recording, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ZpvpxO
The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached.
About AS DelfinGroup
DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.
For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv
