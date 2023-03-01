Advanced search
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2023-02-27
1.520 LVL   -.--%
12:20pDelfingroup : Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
02/28Delfingroup : renews the set financial goals until 2024 and sets forecasts for 2025
PU
02/27Delfingroup : Notification on convocation of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup
PU
DelfinGroup : Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
DelfinGroup
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Recording of the Q4 and 12 months 2022 investor webinar

On March 1 DelfinGroup organized Investor Conference Webinar.

During the webinar, the Chairman of the Management Board Didzis Ādmīdiņš and Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer Aldis Umblejs presented the unaudited financial results of 12 months of 2022 and informed about other key developments in the Company, as well as answered participants' questions.

To watch the webinar recording, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ZpvpxO

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached.

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About AS DelfinGroup

DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued monthly and serviced by a professional team of more than 300 DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2022, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 67.4 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 13.1 million, with profit before taxes of EUR 7.3 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
AS DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Attachments:
DelfinGroup 12M 2022 webinar presentation.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33,5 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 68,9 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,52 €
Average target price 1,90 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS2.56%73
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-7.04%44 631
ORIX CORPORATION15.25%20 990
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL8.67%15 607
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED6.06%7 527
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.43.17%6 164