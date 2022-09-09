DelfinGroup : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup dated 9 September 2022

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.



About JSC DelfinGroup



JSC DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 JSC DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, JSC DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.