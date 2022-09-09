Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Latvia
  4. Nasdaq Riga
  5. DelfinGroup AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGR1R   LV0000101806

DELFINGROUP AS

(DGR1R)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Riga  -  2022-09-07
1.498 LVL   +0.27%
09:10aDELFINGROUP : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup dated 9 September 2022
PU
08/26DELFINGROUP : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup dated 9 September 2022
PU
08/25DELFINGROUP : shows stable growth in the second quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DelfinGroup : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup dated 9 September 2022

09/09/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1. Approval of the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of JSC DelfinGroup.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 607 282.56 or EUR 0.0134 per share, from the profit of the second quarter of 2022 of JSC DelfinGroup.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 28 September 2022. To set that the dividend record date shall be 29 September 2022. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 30 September 2022.

Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes

The Management Board of JSC Delfingroup

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About JSC DelfinGroup

JSC DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 JSC DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, JSC DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.

For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
JSC DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

Disclaimer

DelfinGroup AS published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELFINGROUP AS
09:10aDELFINGROUP : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup ..
PU
08/26DELFINGROUP : Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Delfin..
PU
08/25DELFINGROUP : shows stable growth in the second quarter of 2022
PU
08/16DELFINGROUP : Recording of the 6 months 2022 investor webinar
PU
08/10AS DelfinGroup Proposes Extraordinary Dividend for Second Quarter of 2022
CI
08/10DELFINGROUP : Notification on convocation of Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC ..
PU
08/10DelfinGroup AS Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/10DELFINGROUP : shows stable growth in the second quarter of 2022
PU
08/08DELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6..
PU
08/06DELFINGROUP : JSC DelfinGroup invites to join its webinar about the financial results of 6..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 34,1 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,9 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Chart DELFINGROUP AS
Duration : Period :
DelfinGroup AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50 €
Average target price 1,75 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELFINGROUP AS7.00%68
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.02%54 921
ORIX CORPORATION-2.81%18 792
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-29.73%15 705
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED54.01%8 259
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.85%5 710