DelfinGroup : Resolutions of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of JSC DelfinGroup dated 9 September 2022
09/09/2022 | 09:10am EDT
1. Approval of the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
To approve the interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, which were prepared by the Management Board and reviewed by the Supervisory Board of JSC DelfinGroup.
Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
2. Payment of extraordinary dividends of the Company.
1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 607 282.56 or EUR 0.0134 per share, from the profit of the second quarter of 2022 of JSC DelfinGroup.
Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 28 September 2022. To set that the dividend record date shall be 29 September 2022. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 30 September 2022.
Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes
The Management Board of JSC Delfingroup
Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.
About JSC DelfinGroup
JSC DelfinGroup is a licenced technology-based financial services company that was established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), as well as sale of pre-owned goods both online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. On average, 35 thousand loans are issued every month and serviced by the professional team of more than 270 JSC DelfinGroup employees. The company has a total of over 400,000 registered customers. Since 2014, JSC DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and since 2021 as a share issuer on the Baltic Main List. The company's IPO in 2021 attracted almost 6000 new shareholders. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. In 2021, the company's net loan portfolio grew to EUR 43 million, while its EBITDA reached EUR 10.2 million, with profits before income tax for dividends of EUR 5.2 million. The company's sustainability is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion and facilitating the circular economy. The company has been profitable every year since 2010.
For further information, please contact:
Aldis Umblejs
JSC DelfinGroup Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +371 26189988
E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv
DelfinGroup AS published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:09:03 UTC.