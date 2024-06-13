DelfinGrouppublishes the Sustainability Report for 2023, created for the company's investors, customers, employees, and other stakeholders, to present DelfinGroup strategy and actions in promoting sustainable company development, fair governance, and thoughtful social responsibility. The development of the report adhered to the guidelines outlined in the Nasdaq Reporting Guide 2.0, employed GHG Protocol calculation methods, and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

