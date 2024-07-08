DelfinGroup LT UAB, a subsidiary of the Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup, is included in the public list of consumer loan service providers in Lithuania. The company plans to start offering consumer loan services in the 3rd quarter of this year.

"The licence is another strategic step in the international development of DelfinGroup, which will expand the company's operations in the Baltic region and strengthen our presence in the Lithuanian financial services market. We continue to work to offer quality and tailored financial services to our Lithuanian customers as well as to ensure the accessibility of our services," explains Didzis Ādmīdiņš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

The company plans to start offering consumer loan services both online and in Banknote branches in the 3rd quarter of this year.

D. Ādmīdiņš says: "I am very pleased that we will soon be able to start offering a wider range of our products to Lithuanian customers, as the strength of DelfinGroup lies in the availability of services both in person and in digital channels, as well as in the synergy of the services offered. In Latvia, our loan portfolio is approaching 100 million euros, with 16% of the market in the consumer segment. I see great potential in Lithuania, which will allow us to grow our business significantly, as we can provide our customers with an excellent range of products, user experience and customer service. No doubt this is also good news for our more than 9000 investors, as this is an important step in the growth and business expansion of DelfinGroup," explains D. Ādmīdiņš.

Currently, there are five Banknote branches in Vilnius, Lithuania, offering pawn loans, pre-owned, slightly pre-owned and new goods buying and selling services, as well as nearly 90 Banknote branches in Latvia. An online retail shop with more than 55 000 pre-owned and verified products in one place is operating in Lithuania and Latvia. Three more Banknote branches are planned to open in the near future in Lithuania.

Subscribe to DelfinGroup news and updates here.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia and Lithuania. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

For further information, please contact:

Artūrs Dreimanis,

DelfinGroup Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +371 26189988

E-mail: IR@delfingroup.lv

